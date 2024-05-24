Terrifying Video: 70-Yr-Old Man Crushed Under Reversing Fortuner SUV In UP's Jhansi, Critical; Driver Booked |

UP: A 70-year-old man was run over by a Toyota Fortuner SUV in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, while the driver was reversing the vehicle on a narrow street. According to a report in NDTV, this horrifying incident took place in the Sipri Bazaar area, where the street was tightly packed with parked cars on both sides.

Details On The Incident

A CCTV video from a camera in the locality captured the entire episode. The footage shows a white Toyota Fortuner reversing on the narrow street. Moments later, the man, identified as Rajendra Gupta, is seen being struck and falling under the SUV. Unaware of Gupta's presence, the driver continues to reverse the vehicle for several metres.

Shocker from Jhansi: An old man was run over by a Toyota Fortuner. The driver reversed over him, and when he cried out, the driver abused him and ran over him again. pic.twitter.com/r4l2i9hNu1 — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) May 24, 2024

As Gupta screamed in pain while being dragged under the car, nearby residents heard his cries and rushed to the scene. The driver, realising something was wrong, moved the car forward, further dragging the injured man a few feet. The massive SUV weighing over 2.5 tons exerted huge pressure on the elderly man leading to severe injuries.

Immediate Response From Locals & Driver

The driver of the Fortuner got out of the vehicle as soon as the crowd gathered. Bystanders managed to pull the injured man from under the car. The driver, expressed willingness to help the injured elderly man rather than fleeing away from the scene. He transported Gupta to a nearby hospital in his vehicle.

Legal Action Taken In The Matter

The local police were immediately notified following the incident and a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the elderly man's son. The charges include reckless driving, endangering life and causing grievous injuries under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation in the matter is underway.