 Terrifying Video: 3-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards During Renovation Work In Karnataka’s Kolar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTerrifying Video: 3-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards During Renovation Work In Karnataka’s Kolar

Terrifying Video: 3-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards During Renovation Work In Karnataka’s Kolar

As per reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image
@nedricknews

In a shocking incident, a three-storey building collapsed in Bangarapet Taluk of Karnataka’s Kolar, located nearly 80 km from Bengaluru. As per reports, the mishap took place during the renovation work on Friday morning. 

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the building came crumbling down as people watched from a distance.

Watch the video here: 

Bangarapet police in a statement to the media confirmed the incident and said that the three-storey building belonged to Raj Kumar which collapsed during the renovation of the ground floor. Reports suggest that the building was unoccupied for the past two months. 

FPJ Shorts
Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9
Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9
Goa’s Tourism Sector On The Rise: Records Domestic Visitors, Growing International Arrivals, And A Focus On Sustainability
Goa’s Tourism Sector On The Rise: Records Domestic Visitors, Growing International Arrivals, And A Focus On Sustainability
Ashok Leyland Q2FY25 Earnings: Standalone Profit Soars 37.3% YoY To ₹770.10 Crore; Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend
Ashok Leyland Q2FY25 Earnings: Standalone Profit Soars 37.3% YoY To ₹770.10 Crore; Declares ₹2 Interim Dividend
Sir Ian Botham RESCUED By Merv Hughes After Falling Into Crocodile-Infested Waters, England Cricket Legend Suffers Bruises
Sir Ian Botham RESCUED By Merv Hughes After Falling Into Crocodile-Infested Waters, England Cricket Legend Suffers Bruises

The collapse of the house damaged the compound wall of a nearby private school. As per reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident. 

Read Also
Bengaluru Building Collapse: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Inspects Site, Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex-Gratia...
article-image

Meanwhile, the traffic on the busy KEB Road in Bangarapet was halted due to debris and damage.

A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9

Opposition Members To Skip JPC Meeting Over Waqf Amendment Bill On Nov 9

Caught On Cam: 2 Thieves Rob Murugan Temple In Bengaluru's KR Puram; Police Investigation Launched

Caught On Cam: 2 Thieves Rob Murugan Temple In Bengaluru's KR Puram; Police Investigation Launched

Terrifying Video: 3-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards During Renovation Work In...

Terrifying Video: 3-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards During Renovation Work In...

Tragic Video: 2 Youths Drown As Overloaded Boat Capsizes In Pond During Chhath Puja In Bihar’s...

Tragic Video: 2 Youths Drown As Overloaded Boat Capsizes In Pond During Chhath Puja In Bihar’s...

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Donald Trump On US Election Win, Lauds Kamala Harris For 'Spirited...

Rahul Gandhi Congratulates Donald Trump On US Election Win, Lauds Kamala Harris For 'Spirited...