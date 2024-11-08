Terrifying Video: 3-Storey Building Collapses Like Pack Of Cards During Renovation Work In Karnataka’s Kolar

@nedricknews

In a shocking incident, a three-storey building collapsed in Bangarapet Taluk of Karnataka’s Kolar, located nearly 80 km from Bengaluru. As per reports, the mishap took place during the renovation work on Friday morning.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media showing the exact moment when the building came crumbling down as people watched from a distance.

Watch the video here:

Bangarapet police in a statement to the media confirmed the incident and said that the three-storey building belonged to Raj Kumar which collapsed during the renovation of the ground floor. Reports suggest that the building was unoccupied for the past two months.

The collapse of the house damaged the compound wall of a nearby private school. As per reports, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.

Meanwhile, the traffic on the busy KEB Road in Bangarapet was halted due to debris and damage.

A case has been registered and investigations are ongoing.