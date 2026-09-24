Terrifying CCTV Footage! 2 Killed As Speeding Truck Rams Into Vehicles In Gujarat's Rajkot

Rajkot: Two people were killed after a speeding truck rammed into a car and an autorickshaw parked on the roadside on Morbi Road in Gujarat's Rajkot on Wednesday night. The terrifying accident was captured on CCTV cameras.

The accident took place at around 9.30 pm near Vishal Tea Hotel, close to Hadala village. According to reports, the truck was travelling at high speed when it veered towards the roadside and crashed into a parked Swift car and an autorickshaw.

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The impact left two people dead. The deceased were identified as 45-year-old Azizshah Jilushah Shahmadar, a resident of Bhavnagar Road, and 20-year-old Kano Humbal, who lived near Madhapar village.

Azizshah was travelling to Morbi in an autorickshaw with his son to attend an Urs. His wife had been staying at her parents' home for the past two days, and the family was reportedly planning to return to Rajkot together. However, Azizshah died in front of his son before they could reach Morbi.

Kano had reportedly gone out with his friends on Wednesday night for a ride and tea. He was the only brother among five sisters, one of whom is Saurashtra folk singer Meera Ahir. His death has left the family devastated.

Following the accident, the truck driver allegedly fled the spot. He later abandoned the vehicle near Tankara and escaped.

Kuvadva police seized the truck and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against the truck driver, and further investigation is underway.