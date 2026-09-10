Terrifying! 5-Ft Cobra Found Hanging From AC At BJP District President’s Cabin In Sitapur Office, Rescued After 3-Hour Operation - VIDEO

Snake scare at BJP's SItapur office | X

Sitapur: Panic gripped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Wednesday after a nearly 5-foot-long cobra was spotted near an air conditioner in the room of the party’s district president, Rajesh Shukla. The snake was reportedly seen entering through a window before making its way towards the AC.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing people attempting to rescue the reptile using a snake catcher. As they tried to pull it out, the cobra could be seen moving further inside the air conditioner.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident took place at the party’s district office near Sarai Maluhi on the Lakhimpur bypass in Sitapur. The incident came to light when a person noticed a snake attempting to enter the office through a window.

Within moments, the snake made its way inside and entered the office’s split air conditioner, leaving those present shocked.

BJP District General Secretary Vipul Pratap Singh informed the Forest Department, according to Aaj Tak. Soon the rescue team reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Three-hour rescue operation

After a nearly three-hour-long rescue operation, the Forest Department team successfully rescued the snake and safely took it away. Fortunately, no untoward incident was reported.