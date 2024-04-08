Tensions Rise As Gujarat BJP Fails To End Kshatriya Community Agitation | X/@PRupala

Suraj: The political landscape of Gujarat is witnessing a tumultuous phase as the state's BJP leaders grapple with mounting agitation from the Kshatriya community. The uproar stems from a controversial remark made by Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, sparking protests across various regions, including Rajkot, Saurashtra, Surat, and Vadodara. Despite fervent demands for a change in candidacy on the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, the BJP central leadership remains resolute, signaling a tense standoff within the party in Gujarat.

The ongoing agitation by the Kshatriya community against Union Minister Parshottam Rupala's contentious statement has sent ripples through Gujarat's political corridors. Amidst the fervor, the BJP leadership finds itself entrenched in a standoff, unwilling to yield to the demands for a change in candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat. Despite week-long protests and mounting pressure, the BJP central leadership has unequivocally conveyed its stance, signaling no intentions to replace Rupala. The minister, undeterred by the turmoil, has commenced his election campaign in Rajkot, with visits to Amreli and Surat, where he courted support from the Patidar community during his nomination filing.

Resentment among Kshatriya leaders

However, dissent brews within the Kshatriya community, exacerbated by perceived neglect from the BJP leadership. Prominent Kshatriya leaders, Pradipsinh Jadeja and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, former cabinet ministers, find themselves sidelined, intensifying resentment within the community. The Kshatriya community's demands for Rupala's removal from candidacy echo loudly, with threats to withdraw support from the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha election looming large. Banners and posters, adorned with X marks over Rupala's photo, adorn villages in Aravalli district, underscoring the community's resolve to oppose BJP canvassing efforts.

In a show of strength, a massive Kshatriya sammelan convened in Dhandhuka, witnessing thousands taking an oath to withhold support from the BJP unless Rupala is replaced as the candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat. Despite frantic attempts by Gujarat BJP leaders, including CR Paatil and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, to assuage the aggrieved Kshatriya community through numerous dialogues, a viable resolution remains elusive. The leaders find themselves ensnared in a dilemma, grappling with the fervent sentiments of the Kshatriya community and the unwavering stance of the central BJP leadership.

“The BJP finds itself at a crossroads in Gujarat, confronted by the fervent agitation of the Kshatriya community. With the Lok Sabha election on the horizon, the resolution of this contentious issue holds significant implications for the party's prospects in the state. As the standoff persists, all eyes remain fixed on the unfolding dynamics within the BJP and the resolute stance of the Kshatriya community” said a political analyst.