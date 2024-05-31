 Nagpur Sizzled At 56 Degrees Celsius On May 30! IMD Says Temperature Sensor At AWS Malfunctioning
MD Nagpur clarified on Friday that the temperature sensor at Nagpur City Automatic Weather Station (AWS), maintained by RMC Nagpur, is currently malfunctioning, and the report of 56 degrees Celsius on May 30, 2024, is not correct and not declared officially.

ANIUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
Nagpur Sizzled At 56 Degrees Celsius On May 30! IMD Says Temperature Sensor At AWS Malfunctioning | Representational Photo

In a press release, IMD Nagpur said that the temperature sensor at Nagpur City AWS, maintained by RMC Nagpur, is currently malfunctioning, and RMC Nagpur is working to fix it.

"However, it is important to note that electronic sensors can fail in extreme weather conditions. Automatic systems may report erroneous reading due to various reasons, such as site conditions, damage of sensors or its protection shields, etc. However, IMD staff are trained to detect such erroneous readings in comparison with many other meteorological parameters," IMD Nagpur said.

IMD Nagpur further said that the maximum temperature read on May 30 by the sensor in the nearby functioning AWS was 44.0 degrees Celsius.

"Outlier data are also filtered in the pre-processing stage. The report of 56 degrees Celsius on May 30, 2024, is not correct and not declared officially. The nearby functioning AWS is at CICR, Nagpur and the Maximum temperature read on May 30, 2024, by the sensor is 44.0 degrees Celsius," IMD Nagpur further mentioned.

