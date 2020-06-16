Telangana: TS inter results 2020 to be out soon; check out the details here

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the Telangana State Intermediate Exam Results 2020 soon. As per the report published by India.com the results are likely to be declread either on June 16 or June 17.
The results of the examination can be checked by visiting the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
Steps to check results:
-Visit the official website of the board tsbie.cgg.gov.in
-On the homepage, click on he link which says ‘Inter Result 2020’
-A new page will appear on the screen
-Fill up the required information
-Your result will appear on the screen
-Download it and take a printout
Official documents and original mark sheets will be issued by the Telangana Board later.
