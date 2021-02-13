Telangana: TS EAMCET exams to be held from July 5 to July 9 - Click here for more details

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released a timetable for the Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET).

As per the schedule, common entrance tests will be held from July 5 to July 9.

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the next academic year.

The TS EAMCET timetable is as follows: