Academic year for Classes 9 and 11 to begin from April 1: CBSE board

The new academic session 2021-22 for Classes 9 and 11 of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin from April 1, announced the CBSE board. On Friday, the CBSE board released guidelines for schools to start the new academic session and conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11.

In the notice, the CBSE board said, "For Classes 9 and 11, it would be appropriate for schools to start the academic session 2021-2022 from April 1, 2021, to the extent feasible subject to the instructions of the state government."

The examinations of CBSE Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted by maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols. The board further stated, "Schools should take steps to identify and remedy the learning gaps for Classes 9 and 11 and thereafter, conduct examinations by strictly following Covid-19 safety protocols as per examination bye-laws. This exam will also help in identifying learning gaps which could be addressed by the schools in the new academic session, at the beginning of classes, by having a bridge course specially designed to address learning gaps."

This year, the CBSE Class 10 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 7, 2021 while, the CBSE Class 12 exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 11, 2021, in offline mode. The CBSE Class 10 exams will be conducted for 75 subjects while the Class 12 exams will be conducted for 111 subjects.