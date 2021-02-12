CBSE's new academic session likely to start from April 1 - Here's when exams for Class 9 and 11 will be held

In 2020, the schedule for the board exams was disrupted due to COVID-19 pandemic and followed lockdown. Now, as the usual exam season is coming closer, students of the CBSE board are waiting for the update on their exam and the dates for the new academic session.

CBSE has already announced the dates and schedule for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Class 10 examination of the CBSE will be conducted from May 4 to June 7, 2021, while the Class 12 exam will be conducted from May 4 to June 11, 2021, in offline mode.

Now, the board has directed schools under it to take steps to identify and resolve learning gaps, and then conduct examinations for Classes 9 and 11 by following COVID-19 safety protocols.

The board has also recommended that the new academic session begin from April 1.

Schools were shut in March last year as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of the coronavirus. During the subsequent nationwide lockdown, students moved to online classes. But as restrictions were gradually eased from June last year, schools reopened partially in a few states from October 2020 onwards.