Telangana: TRS faces rough weather after defeat in Huzurabad bypoll

Hyderabad: The post by poll scenario in Telangana is sending jitters among the ruling party's, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, leadership in the state if the challenges thrown by the opposition is taken into consideration.

While the ruling TRS is trying to brand the BJP and Congress as strange bedfellows, the BJP started its challenges by launching a large scale offensive.

The BJP wrested the bypoll of Huzurabad when it’s nominee Eetela Rajender defeated the TRS nominee Gellu Srinivas Yadav.

Congress party could secure below four thousand votes from its previous number of 65000 votes. This aspect was taken strategically by the TRS to propagate that the Congress joined hands with the BJP to defeat the ruling party in the segment. There were allegations that the Congress leadership of the state was purchased by the BJP and both these parties played hand in glove in Huzurabad.



At this juncture the Congress has conducted a post-mortem of the elections in the state capital and rebutted the allegations as baseless.

The BJP on the other hand tried to gain the upper hand through its result and commenced its counter offensive of demands.

The chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during his campaign at the state capital has announced that the government was keen on implementing the Dalit Bandhu from November 4 in the state . However, that resumption was not announced yet by the government till date.

The BJP decided to expose this failure openly from November 9 and a struggle programme was announced. On the other hand, a public meeting of TRS to commemorate the 20th year of inception of the party in Warangal it’s also facing some stiff challenge from the public.

The TRS leaders tried to select a land for the public meeting in Devannapet village in Hasanparthi mandal.

Farmers in the village refused to give permission to the party to conduct the meeting and TRS activists and villagers involved In a clumsy scuffle.

The TRS is trying to make the meeting a major event and about 1100 acres extent of lands in the village were identified for the meeting purpose.

The lands identified by the party were presently covered with paddy crops and since the harvesting was not done the farmers refused to provide their lands for the meeting. This resulted in a stiff challenge and TRS faced rough weather.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 08:54 PM IST