Telangana: Six workers trapped after roof of coal mine collapses in Peddapalli

Six workers are trapped after the roof of an underground mine collapsed in Telangana’s Peddapalli district. The incident occurred at a mine part of the Adriyala longwall project, reported India Today

All the workers were miners of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The Adriyala longwall project is the country’s largest mechanised underground coal mine, states report.

According to reports, the roof of mine collapsed when workers were extracting coal in the Ramagundam region as part of the Adriyala longwall project.

Security personnel have reached to the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 06:16 PM IST