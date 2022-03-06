Watch Video: Class 2 student walks to police station, asks cops to arrest his teacher over physical punishment in Telangana

Class 2 boy, Anil Naik from Telangana, walked to the police station in Mahabubabad, to complain about the ‘corporal punishment’ by his teacher. He requested the police to arrest his teacher, reported India Today

After reaching the station, a lady police inspector, Ramadevi, asked him the reason he had come to the police station. The child replied that his teacher had beaten him. When the inspector asked why did she beat him, the boy replied it was because he wasn’t studying properly.

The inspector inquired whether the teacher had used physical punishment on any other student. Anil Naik said no and that he was the only one whom she beaten.

The boy is a student at a private school in the Bayyaram Mandal in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, says report.

The lady police inspector, Ramadevi, took boy to the school to settle the issue. However, the student wasn't ready for any compromise.

Later, after a counselling session, the matter was resolved.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:56 PM IST