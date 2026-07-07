Telangana Shocker: Nurse Kills Husband By Injecting Toilet Cleaner After Failed Rooftop Murder Attempt

Hyderabad: Amid the investigation in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, another similar shocking incident has come to light from Nizamabad. A woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and another man after a failed attempt to murder him by pushing him from a building.

The accused woman allegedly killed her husband by injecting toilet cleaning liquid into his intravenous (IV) line while he was undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The wife has been identified as Sandhya, and her alleged lover Anil, along with his friend Venkat Sai, have been arrested for the murder of her husband, 35-year-old Prashant. Police allege the killing was the result of a premeditated conspiracy driven by an extramarital relationship, according to an India Today report.

Alleged murder conspiracy

Reportedly, Prashant had recently returned from the Gulf on June 27/28, which became an obstacle to his wife Sandhya's alleged extramarital relationship with Anil. Police believe the three accused planned the murder. The shocking murder was reported in Nyalkal village of Nizamabad district.

According to police, the first attempt was made after the three accused allegedly made Prashant heavily intoxicated. Anil and Venkat Sai then allegedly assaulted him before pushing him off the rooftop of his house.

Sandhya first asked Venkata Sai to spend time with Prashant and make him consume alcohol heavily on June 29. After consuming alcohol, Prashant and Sai went to the terrace, where a fight broke out. Police said Sai and Sandhya allegedly pushed Prashant from the building. Though he suffered serious injuries, he survived the fall and was first shifted to a government hospital and later to a private hospital.

Hospital treatment and death

Police said the accused allegedly convinced him that he had fallen accidentally while under the influence of alcohol. He was then admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police claim the conspiracy continued at the hospital. While Prashant was receiving treatment with an IV line inserted, Sandhya allegedly used her medical knowledge as a nurse to inject toilet cleaning liquid into the IV line. Police suspect the poisonous substance caused his death.

Police investigation

The case came to light after Prashant's mother became suspicious about the circumstances surrounding her son's death and filed a complaint with police on July 1.

During police questioning, Sai allegedly admitted his role in the attack. On July 4, police arrested Sandhya, her alleged lover Anil, and Venkata Sai, alias Bunty.

A case has been registered, and all three have been produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.