 Telangana Shocker: Husband Stabs 25-Year-Old Estranged Wife To Death At Spa In Hyderabad
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Telangana Shocker: Husband Stabs 25-Year-Old Estranged Wife To Death At Spa In Hyderabad

A 25-year-old beautician, Bangi Deborah, was allegedly stabbed to death by her estranged husband Raju inside a spa centre in Secunderabad’s Kavadiguda on Tuesday, reports said. Raju, an Attapur auto driver, allegedly fled before surrendering to police. The couple had reportedly lived separately for two years amid disputes, with a divorce case pending between them.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Telangana Shocker: Husband Stabs 25-Year-Old Estranged Wife To Death At Spa In Hyderabad
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Hyderabad: A tragic incident has come to light from Hyderabad, where a woman working at a spa centre was allegedly murdered by her husband. The 25-year-old beautician was brutally stabbed to death by her estranged husband inside the spa centre in Secunderabad’s Kavadiguda area on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Raju (30), an auto driver from Attapur, according to the Times of India. The victim, Bangi Deborah, a resident of Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura, was working at the spa centre when the attack took place.

Though the accused fled from the scene after the attack, he later surrendered to the police at Attapur Police Station, according to Siasat.

Reportedly, there were ongoing disputes between the couple, and they had been living separately for the past two years. A divorce case was also said to be pending between them.

Raju allegedly followed her to the spa, where an altercation broke out and turned violent. He attacked her with a knife, killing her on the spot.

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Raju had earlier been involved in a kidnapping case registered in 2016 that allegedly involved Deborah when she was a minor.

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