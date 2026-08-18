Telangana Shocker: Govt Employee Killed By Wife With Pestle Over Retirement Money Dispute

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Husnabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Telangana's Husnabad. A woman reportedly killed her 62-year-old husband over a dispute over retirement benefits and property. The deceased has been identified as Venkatesham, a Commercial Tax Officer working in Asifabad who was due to retire this month. His wife, Rajamani, is employed as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).

The couple was reportedly involved in repeated arguments over the man's retirement benefits and distribution of property, NDTV reported, citing the police.

The altercation escalated as his retirement neared, with disagreements over how the retirement funds and assets would be managed, according to police.

On Sunday night, the fight escalated at their home, and during the argument, Rajamani struck her husband with a pestle, leaving him severely injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Police take wife into custody

After the police were alerted to the incident, they reached the scene and took the accused woman into custody. Police have filed a case, and investigators are probing the circumstances that led to the lethal attack.

The probe has revealed that Rajamani had been demanding that the retirement funds be placed in her name or the property be divided.

Post-mortem examination underway

The dead body has been sent for post-mortem, and investigators are questioning the accused and recording statements from family members and others known to be involved with the dispute.

Police are probing the exact circumstances and motive behind the death and say that further details will emerge after the post-mortem examination and completion of the probe.