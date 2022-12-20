Telangana Shocker: 18-year-old girl kidnapped in front of father in broad daylight, visuals surface

Telangana Shocker: 18-year-old kidnapped in front of father in broad daylight, visuals surface |

Hyderabad: A shocking incident was caught on camera where an 18-year-old girl was kidnapped in front of her father in the Sircilla district on Tuesday.

The girl and her father were allegedly returning to their house after visiting a temple.

#WATCH | Telangana: An 18-year-old girl was kidnapped in front of her father when they were returning to their house after visiting a temple, in the Sircilla district



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/GYedm9jkHJ — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Shocking visuals caught on camera

In the video, we can see that a car arrives at the spot. Three men got down and one of them caught hold of the girl running away from the car. He is seen forcing the girl to get into the car, eventually forcefully makes her sit in the car.

Two other men tried to stop her father from making any moves. Later all three men get into the car and the fourth man involved in the conspiracy, the driver, swiftly drove away the car.

The girl's father is seen running towards the car, trying to stop them from abducting his daughter. All his efforts go vain, as the kidnappers sped away with his daughter.

Police says her lover must have taken her

Vemulawada DSP, Nagendra Chary said, "a case is registered & we're making all efforts to trace them. 4 people are involved in the incident. The girl had eloped with her lover in the past. Now as she has become an adult, he (her lover) might have taken her. 3 teams formed to nab them."