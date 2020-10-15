Telangana Rains: 30 killed, NDRF and Army join rescue operations - latest updates

Heavy rainfall across Telangana has led to loss of life and massive property damage, with officials grappling to restore normalcy on Thursday. The NDRF and the Indian Army have joined the state to carry out rescue operations and flood relief efforts. Many people have also been evacuated.
According to an , the death toll from rain-related incidents in the state has now risen to 30. Horrifying visuals show vehicles submerged, roads waterlogged, and in one case, a man being swept away by the force of the water. As many as 15 deaths were reported from the city of Hyderabad.
The state government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services. Wednesday had also seen Osmania University postpone all exams that were slated to be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Taking cognizance of the stituation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.
For several hours on Wednesday, people in the state had suffered power cuts. As the Chief Minister's office wrote on Wednesday night, "The intensity of rain and floods has not been reduced as yet. Electricity employees are unable to reach flooded areas. Shutting down power became necessary as rainwater flooded the cellars of apartments in Hyderabad and other cities."
The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company had also taken to Twitter outlining the situation even as IAS officer Arvind Kumar explained that they had disconnected power supply in most parts as a measure of "abundant caution, in order to avoid eventualities". While restoration work is underway, many on Twitter have complained that they are yet to have electricity restored.
The Director Of Enforcement,Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC took to Twitter on Thursday morning sharing details about the ongoing rescue efforts. "Water stagnations, treefalls are being cleared and rescue calls being attended to on priority. We are striving to reach and help every person in need asap," it assued.
Rescue operations continue to be underway, even as officials urge people to stay away from affected areas. Anjani Kumar, the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, stating that the Chaderghat bridge had emerged from water as the water recedes in the Musi river. "Onlookers need not come on the roads and obstruct relief and rescue ops," he added.
