Telangana Rains: 30 killed, NDRF and Army join rescue operations - latest updates

Heavy rainfall across Telangana has led to loss of life and massive property damage, with officials grappling to restore normalcy on Thursday. The NDRF and the Indian Army have joined the state to carry out rescue operations and flood relief efforts. Many people have also been evacuated.

According to an NDTV report , the death toll from rain-related incidents in the state has now risen to 30. Horrifying visuals show vehicles submerged, roads waterlogged, and in one case, a man being swept away by the force of the water. As many as 15 deaths were reported from the city of Hyderabad.

The state government had earlier declared holidays on Wednesday and Thursday for all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services. Wednesday had also seen Osmania University postpone all exams that were slated to be held on Wednesday and Thursday. Taking cognizance of the stituation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday and assured them of all possible support and assistance from the Centre in the rescue-and-relief work.