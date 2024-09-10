 Telangana: NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Communal Violence And Rape Attempt In Jainoor, Demands Detailed Report
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), India has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that an attempt to rape and murder a woman escalated into a situation of communal tension and violence amidst protest by the tribal organizations in the Jainoor town of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana on 4th September, 2024.

NHRC Takes Action Following Communal Violence and Rape Attempt in Jainoor, Telangana | file pic

Some shops and commercial establishments were burnt and a religious place was pelted with stones. The administration had to impose a curfew and a ban on internet services in the affected region; additional forces were also deployed. Reportedly, the accused perpetrator was arrested, and the elders of the communities pacified the situation.

The Commission has observed the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Telangana calling for a detailed report in the matter. It is also expected to include the status of the FIR, the health, counselling and compensation to the victim by the State authorities. The response is expected within two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on 5th September, 2024, the man, an auto-rickshaw driver, having failed to sexually assault the woman when she raised an alarm, attempted to murder her by hitting with a stick leaving her unconscious on the road. She was shifted to a hospital and after gaining consciousness, she told the police about the incident.

