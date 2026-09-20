Telangana: Neurosurgeon Charred To Death After Car Crashes Into Divider, Catches Fire

A neurosurgeon was charred to death after the car he was travelling in lost control and crashed into a road divider on the Suryapet-Khammam National Highway near Pillalamarri in Telangana early on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Dr Kasakurthi Jagadish, a neurosurgeon working at Mamata Hospital in Khammam.

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According to police, the accident occurred when the car veered out of control and collided with the divider. The impact was followed by a fire, which quickly engulfed the vehicle.

Dr Jagadish was trapped inside the car and could not escape as the flames spread. He was reportedly burnt alive, while the vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze.

After receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and initiated rescue and relief operations. The victim's body was recovered from the charred remains of the vehicle and his identity was subsequently established.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

Four Killed In Separate Telangana Accident

Meanwhile, four people were killed and one person was injured in another road accident on NH-44 in Telangana.

According to police, the victims were travelling in a four-wheeler from their native Mettugadda Thanda in Mahabubnagar's Nawabpet mandal to Shamshabad when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as Kethavath Limbya, 54, a businessman; his wife Kethavath Jamuna, 45; Katravath Mansingh, 48, also a businessman; and Kethavath Vasram, 45, Limbya's son and a businessman.