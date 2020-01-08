Telangana municipal elections to be held on January 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday issued notification for conduct of elections to 129 urban local bodies in the state and polling would be held on January 22.

According to the notification released on Tuesday night, nominations would be received by Returning Officers from Wednesday and January 10 is the last date for filing nominations.

The nominations would be scrutinised on January 11.The list of validly nominations would be published on the same day immediately after completion of scrutiny.

On January 12, appeals can be made against rejection of nomination before the District Election Authority or other competent authorities.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 14 (up to 3 p.m) and the final list of contesting candidates would be published on the same day after 3 p.m.

Polling would be held on January 22 and votes are counted on January 25. Results are declared soon after the completion of counting of votes.