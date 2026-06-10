Telangana Monsoon: Hyderabad Faces Massive Traffic Chaos After Heavy Rain - VIDEOS

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall disrupted daily life in Hyderabad on Tuesday, leading to traffic jams, leaving many commuters stranded for hours, and causing waterlogged roads in several parts of the city. The monsoon showers were accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Residents in Hyderabad took to X to share visuals. One of the clips also showed a damaged car after a tree had fallen on it. Another video shows a car submerged in the flood water.

“Hyderabad is already choking with massive traffic jams and today's rain has created havoc across the city,” the caption of the post read.

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“Rain of 4cms in this season, City is on the knees . Unplanned growth + removal of FSI and concentration of companies at just west of Hyderabad. In this same area recently one acre of Govt land was sold for 240 Crores,” another user wrote.

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The highest rainfall of 98.5 mm was recorded at Vinayak Nagar in Malkajgiri. It was followed by 87.5 mm at Bansilalpet in Begumpet, 79.8 mm at Vittalwadi in Amberpet, and 78.5 mm near the GHMC Head Office in Secunderabad, according to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS).

Mumbai Weather

Meanwhile, Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy skies, with the possibility of light rain or thunderstorms in the city and suburban areas on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).