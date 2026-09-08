Telangana Minister Performs CPR On Collapsed Official In Assembly; 50-Year-Old Dies | IANS

A Telangana minister rushed to the aid of a government official who suddenly collapsed inside the state Assembly premises on Tuesday, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in an attempt to save him. Despite efforts to revive him, the official died while being taken to hospital.

Krishna Mohan Raju, 50, a section officer in the Energy Department, collapsed in a corridor of the Telangana Assembly. He was serving as the personal secretary to senior IAS officer Naveen Mittal.

Hyderabad, Telamgana: Minister Vakiti Srihari rushed to help when Naveen Mittal’s PS Raju suddenly collapsed at the Assembly premises. The minister performed CPR and provided first aid before calling medical staff and arranging for Raju to be shifted to a hospital by ambulance… pic.twitter.com/wuOPzs5ELy — IANS (@ians_india) September 8, 2026

Minister Rushes To His Aid

State Animal Husbandry and Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, who was present when Raju collapsed, immediately rushed to help him and performed CPR on the unconscious official.

A video showing Srihari administering CPR to Raju has surfaced. The minister’s immediate intervention underlined how crucial a quick response can be when someone suffers a medical emergency.

Doctor Joins Rescue Effort

A doctor on duty at the Assembly also reached the spot. Raju was subsequently taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

However, he died on the way to the hospital, official sources said. Raju is suspected to have suffered a cardiac arrest.

The sudden death left officials and others present on the Assembly premises shocked. The Telangana Secretariat Association expressed condolences over Raju’s death, India Today reports.

Why CPR Matters

CPR is an emergency procedure performed when a person’s heart stops beating or when they stop breathing. It helps maintain blood flow and oxygen supply to the brain and other vital organs until normal heart function is restored or medical assistance arrives.

The incident also showed why knowledge of CPR can prove valuable during a medical emergency, particularly in the crucial period before specialised medical help becomes available.

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Political Tensions Grip Assembly

The medical emergency unfolded on a day when political tensions inside the Telangana Assembly escalated over an alleged objectionable remark concerning Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy described the incident surrounding the alleged remark as a “black day” for the state.

As Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders intensified their protests, police arrested two BRS Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) and later detained party working president KT Rama Rao.

Rama Rao alleged that Telangana Police were helping Congress workers and leaders reach the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, while preventing BRS leaders and workers from doing so.

“The police are helping those Congress goons and troublemakers who were driven out of the city; they are being taken to KCR’s residence,” Rama Rao alleged.