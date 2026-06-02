Telangana Man Dies After Thar Falls Into Well; Police Suspect IPL Viewing While Driving Caused Fatal Crash - VIDEO

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Jagtial: A tragic incident has come to light from Telangana's Jagtial town. A 28-year-old man died after the Thar he was driving plunged into an agricultural well on Sunday night. Two of his friends who were travelling with him were injured in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Dasari Arun, a resident of Jagtial town. His friends, Ashwin and Nivesh, were rescued by locals and later shifted for treatment, accirding to NDTV report.

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The trio had gone to Morapelli village to attend a gathering with another friend. After spending some time there, they started their return journey to Jagtial. While travelling on the narrow Morapelli-Thatipalli road, the vehicle suddenly veered off the road and fell into a nearby well, according to police.

Police are also probing reports that the youths were watching the IPL final match on a mobile phone while travelling. Officials said that the exact cause of the accident is still being probed.

Nearby residents heard a loud sound and rushed to the spot. One of them entered the well while others helped from above. They broke the vehicle windows and managed to pull out Ashwin and Nivesh.

However, Arun remained trapped inside the car. Reportedly, the steering wheel and seat belt pinned him inside, making rescue efforts difficult. Despite repeated attempts, locals could not pull him out.

The deceased's father said his son did not consume alcohol and was known to be a careful person. "He owned the vehicle and was driving it. We do not know how the accident happened. The car went straight into the well," he said. Further investigation in the matter is currently underway.