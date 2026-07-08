Telangana Man Buys ₹1.10 Lakh Splendor Plus Using 11,000 ₹10 Coins - VIDEO

Hyderabad: A perfect example of "many a little makes a mickle" has come to light from Telangana’s Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. A man purchased a motorcycle by paying the entire amount of Rs 1.10 lakh in Rs 10 coins.

The man, identified as Konde Raghupathi, a resident of Veliminedu village in Chityala mandal, paid for a Splendor Plus motorcycle from Sri Vinayaka Motors in Chityala using only Rs 10 coins.

A video shows piles of coins being emptied from different polythene bags. The video also shows Raghupathi being handed over the symbolic cardboard cutout key, as the bike can be seen in the background.

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Video goes viral

The video has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the showroom staff patiently counted the coins to verify the total amount and, after confirming the payment, handed over the motorcycle to Raghupathi.

Similar incident in Chhattisgarh

Earlier, in October 2025, a farmer from Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh surprised his daughter by buying her a scooter using ₹40,000 in coins that he had saved over six months.