'Telangana Is Next Target': BJP Leaders After Stunning Performance In West Bengal

Hyderabad: Elated over the BJP wresting West Bengal from Trinamool Congress and retaining power in Assam, the party leaders in Telangana on Monday declared that the Telugu state is the party’s next target.

Celebrations erupted in the BJP camp in Telangana as it became clear that the saffron party is winning big in both West Bengal and Assam.

The party leaders celebrated the victory by bursting crackers and distributing sweets at the party’s state headquarters here.

BJP leader in Telangana Assembly, Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, told media persons that whenever elections are held in Telangana, the BJP flag will fly high.

He believes that vexed with the failures of both BRS and Congress, the people of Telangana are ready for a definitive change

“The BJP is capturing one state after the other. Whenever elections are held in Telangana, the saffron flag will fly high,” he said.

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Maheshwar Reddy said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on May 10 is a clear sign that the BJP will form the next government in Telangana.

He claimed that people of Telangana want a double-engine government for the state’s real progress.

Telangana BJP President N. Ramchander Rao congratulated the people of Bengal on the BJP's historic victory and exuded confidence that the BJP will storm to power in Telangana in the next elections.

“Wherever BJP governments are in power in the country, the people are once again entrusting power to the BJP. This is because the BJP is not a family party. Governance infused with democratic values, corruption-free administration, and people-centric development are the BJP's goals. On the other hand, the people have rejected the INDIA bloc parties and Congress' allies,” said the BJP leader.

“The DMK being limited to third place in Tamil Nadu clearly shows that the people have given a fitting lesson to parties that engage in divisive politics in the name of North-South. I hope that in the coming days, the people of Telangana will also give a fitting response to the Congress party and the INDIA bloc. Today's results make it clear that across the country, people are thinking against Congress and its allies. I strongly believe that the BJP will achieve victory in the upcoming Telangana elections,” said Ramchander Rao.

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The state BJP chief said that PM Modi will be visiting Hyderabad on May 10. This is the first time he is visiting Telangana after historically assuming responsibilities as Prime Minister for the third time.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the massive public meeting to be held at Secunderabad Parade Grounds. It is estimated that more than two lakh people will attend this meeting.

Ramchander Rao appealed to the people of the entire Telangana to come in large numbers and accord a grand welcome to PM Modi.

He claimed that the people are noticing the transformative changes taking place across the country through the BJP's policies and the exemplary governance of PM Modi.

He said that PM Modi is leading India forward on the path of development. “With the same spirit, we strongly believe that in the coming days, Telangana too will witness a massive political change, and the people will stand firmly with the BJP,” he said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has said that the election results were benefitting reply to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who tried to play politics of division in the name of north and south.

Talking to media persons in Karimnagar, he exuded confidence that in the coming days, all the states in the country will have double-engine governments.

Sanjay appealed to people to make PM Modi’s public meeting in Hyderabad a huge success. He claimed that the BJP government at the Centre is committed to the development of Telangana.

He said PM Modi will dedicate development projects worth a whopping Rs 7,823 crore to Telangana.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)