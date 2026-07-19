Telangana: Hyderabad Traffic Police Add 30 Patrol Bikes To Strengthen Urban Traffic Management | X - @hydcitypolice

Hyderabad, July 19: The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), in collaboration with the Hyderabad Traffic Police, has launched 30 advanced Traffic Patrol Bikes to strengthen traffic management and improve road safety in the city.

A felicitation ceremony was organised on Saturday to honour 45 corporate sponsors who supported the Traffic Marshals programme through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions. The event was attended by Hyderabad Police Commissioner and HCSC Chairman VC Sajjanar, IPS, along with senior police officials and corporate representatives.

#Hyderabad: To improve road safety and ease traffic congestion, the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) and Hyderabad #Traffic Police today launched 30 new traffic patrol bikes. pic.twitter.com/0YkroxFDnl — Hyderabad Post (@TheHydPost) July 18, 2026

Addressing the gathering, Sajjanar announced the induction of the 30 new Avenger bikes, procured through ₹1.6 crore in CSR funding. With the addition of these vehicles, Hyderabad’s Traffic Mobile Bike fleet has increased to 80 units.

The new patrol bikes will help authorities respond quickly to traffic bottlenecks, accidents and vehicle breakdowns on major roads and flyovers. Equipped with sirens, the mobile units will also assist in removing illegal parking, clearing roadside obstructions and managing congestion in connecting roads.

The newly inducted bikes were sponsored by several corporate organisations, including NCC Urban, Veka, Ratnadeep Retail, Kamal Watch Company, Brihaspathi/Perspective Technologies and Pawan Watch Company.

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The initiative comes as Hyderabad continues to witness rapid growth in vehicle numbers. The city currently has around 95 lakh vehicles, with nearly 1,500 to 2,000 new vehicles being added every day. The traffic police force, comprising around 2,500 to 3,000 personnel working in two shifts, faces challenges in managing the increasing traffic volume.

To address the manpower gap, the HCSC has deployed 120 Traffic Marshals over the past six months. These marshals assist commuters at busy junctions, helping students, patients and senior citizens cross roads safely.

The Police Commissioner urged existing corporate sponsors to continue their support and encouraged more organisations to participate in the initiative.

Highlighting other safety initiatives, Sajjanar referred to ‘Spandana’, an all-women safety programme launched recently to provide immediate assistance to women and girls in distress. Ten vehicles are currently operational under the initiative, with plans to expand the service to every police station through eco-friendly electric vehicles.

Operating under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, HCSC has worked as a bridge between citizens, police and administration over the past three years.

Sajjanar said traffic management and public safety are collective responsibilities and encouraged citizens to share innovative ideas for improving city mobility.

The event concluded with the felicitation of representatives from the 45 organisations that contributed to the traffic management initiative.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)