Telangana Horror: Man 'Drowns' Pregnant Wife, Two Young Daughters Allegedly Over Desire For Son

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What initially appeared to be a tragic drowning incident in Warangal has taken a chilling turn. A pregnant woman and her two young daughters were found dead in a swimming pool on Wednesday night, but police investigations have now revealed suspected foul play involving the husband.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Farhat and her daughters, Umera (8) and Ayesha (6). The family operated a swimming pool facility near the Warangal-Khammam National Highway, which served as their primary source of livelihood.

On the night of the incident, Farhat and her daughters were reportedly near the pool along with other family members. Within minutes, they were found in the water. Locals and relatives rushed them to hospital, but doctors at MGM Hospital declared all three dead on arrival.

Husband’s Version Questioned

Farhat’s husband, Azharuddin, initially told police that the victims had accidentally slipped and drowned. However, inconsistencies in his account soon raised suspicion among investigators.

Probe Reveals Chilling Details

Police sources indicate that Azharuddin allegedly pushed his wife and daughters into the pool. Investigators tracked his phone location, placing him at the scene, and discovered that CCTV cameras at the facility had been deliberately switched off prior to the incident.

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According to a complaint filed by Farhat’s father, Ali, the couple had been experiencing frequent disputes in recent days, reportedly over family matters, including their children and Farhat’s pregnancy. Police believe these tensions may have led to the crime.

Manhunt Underway

A murder case has been registered, and multiple teams have been formed to trace Azharuddin, who is currently absconding. Police say further investigation is underway to establish the full sequence of events.