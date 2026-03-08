Telangana Auto Driver Arrested For Drowning 3 Minor Daughters In Lake

Representation image

A shocking incident has surfaced from Telangana’s Kamareddy district where an auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for allegedly killing his three minor daughters by drowning them in a lake, police said on Sunday.

According to police officials, the man and his wife had filed a complaint on March 6 reporting that their daughters, aged eight, six and five, had gone missing. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and began a search operation. Investigators questioned local residents and circulated photographs of the missing children through messaging platforms to gather leads.

During the investigation, officers found discrepancies in the father’s statements regarding the last time he saw the girls. His replies were inconsistent and appeared to mislead the probe. Suspicion grew, prompting police to track his movements and question him further.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Police said he had taken the three girls to a lake in the town on the morning of March 6 on some pretext and pushed them into the water one after another.

Investigators revealed that the man was addicted to several vices and was struggling with financial difficulties. He allegedly felt burdened by the responsibility of raising his three daughters and decided to eliminate them.

The accused has been arrested and booked for murder. He has been remanded to judicial custody while further investigation into the case is underway.