Telangana Formation Day: KCR govt  sanctions ₹105 crore for 21-day long grand celebration; all details inside

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao | File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the District Collectors on Thursday May 25 to organise the Telangana Formation Decennial Celebrations in a festive atmosphere on a grand scale, reflecting the Telangana pride and highlighting the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs in the six decade struggle for separate state and display the achievements of the new state which stood a role model for the entire nation.

₹105 crore funds to be released for the state formation day celebrations

The CM took a decision of releasing ₹105 crore funds to the collectors to meet the expenses for the state formation day celebrations.

Collectors' meeting is held under the chairmanship of CM KCR at Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat here on Thursday. The CM gave specific instructions to the officials on holding state formation day celebrations for 21 days from June 2 in a grandeur. Ministers, government advisor, advisor to the chief minister, chief secretary, CMO secretaries, district collectors, district SPs, DGP, police, government officials and others participated in this meeting.

Telangana’s Harita Haram

CM KCR explained the achievements of Telangana Harita Haram which stood as the best example for the country. The CM explained about the benefits of early planting of paddy crops in accordance with the weather conditions and not in the current trend. CM KCR announced the distribution of Podu Pattas to the tribals.

KCR explained to the officials about the qualitative development achieved sector wise from the day of the formation of the state to till date completing 10 years. CM KCR explained to the collectors the philosophy behind the public welfare aspect adopted by the state government and explained the development undertaken by the departments. The CM explained to the officials about the schedule of the 21 day celebrations of the state formation and its uniqueness and importance of these three-week festivals.

Plans in place to make formation day a grand success

The CM elaborated in depth about the programs to be undertaken in the villages, constituencies and districts and their management at the field level. CM KCR directed the collectors to coordinate with ministers, legislators and public representatives to make a grand success of the formation day celebrations .

The CM congratulated the respective departments which are exemplary in the registering progress for the last 10 years. KCR congratulated the Ministers of Agriculture, Power, Irrigation, R&B and other departments and praised them with a big applause.

Collectors said that they will work hard during the three weeks celebrations and organise the celebrations in a festive environment to display the development achieved by Telangana in accordance with the public aspirations and draw the people’s attention in the country.

KCR: Inclusive development in all fields

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “After a few decades of struggle, Telangana state has been achieved . We achieved inclusive development in all fields in a very short period of time with the collective efforts of the people's representatives and the government machinery. Today, Telangana is leading the country in all sectors including agriculture, IT industries and power. At the time of formation of new states, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana are ahead of us. Today, Telangana is moving fast . When the state came into being, the use of fertilizers was only 8 lakh tones. Today, it is 28 lakh tonnes. This is possible only because of the policies adopted by the state government to make fertilizers and other agricultural needs available to the farmers without any problem. Palamuru was the most backward district in Telangana . Today, the region is developed with irrigation facilities. We are surpassing Punjab in grain production.''

Dispelling the misconception that it is difficult to achieve progress if the leadership of the movement governs by itself, the CM said that the administration has been carried forward with a definite goal without being affected by any emotions. CM KCR said, “We have been able to provide good governance.Today, Telangana has become a role model for the country by achieving excellent results in the fields of education and medicine. It is happy that the students of Telangana are achieving top ranks in the NEET and IAS competitive exams and showing the glory of Telangana.”

The CM said that the district collectors should coordinate with the farmers and take appropriate measures in view of the Pady production crossing 3 crore metric tons. The CM said that the crop loss due to the recent untimely rains and hailstorms is more concerning and there is a need to change the cropping methods accordingly.

There is plenty of irrigation water available with the projects and also 24 hours quality free electricity. There is groundwater. Due to the delay in Yasangi farming, harvesting was also delayed. The harvesting , which was supposed to happen by March 31, continues even after the month of May. Due to this, the untimely rains during the dry season lead to the loss of paddy crops . Yasangi season should be started between November 15-20 to avoid these troubles. The monsoon season process is to be completed from May 25 to June 25. In this direction, the district collectors should sensitize the farmers of the state with the cooperation of the agriculture department, said the CM.

Video recording of 21-day Dasabdhi Utsavalu

On this occasion...the details of the measures being taken by the Agriculture Department in this direction are explained in the meeting as per the instructions of the CM. The CM directed the Collectors to video record the 21-day Dasabdhi Utsavalu district wise. The 10-year progress report, which shows the development done district wise by the constituencies, should be printed and given.

CM KCR ordered that documentaries are being made of the development achieved in the respective fields to the extent already decided and they should be shown on the occasion of these festivals.

Some more decisions taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao:

Allotment of waste lands to tribals Distribution of Podu Pattas to Tribals from 24th to 30th June: Across the state, CM KCR announced that 4,01,405 acres of podu land under the control of tribals in 2845 villages, Tandalu Gudala will be given title deeds to the beneficiary . The CM made it clear that 1,50,224 tribals will be benefited. CM KCR said that the tribal welfare department and the collectors should open a bank account in the name of each beneficiary as soon as the land titles are given. The CM said that the government will provide Rythu Bandhu to the beneficiaries through these accounts. Financial assistance to BC MBC castes: The CM made it clear that the aim of the state government is to protect traditional occupations of the BC communities . The CM announced that the state government will provide free financial assistance of Rs one lakh . The sub-committee formed under the chairmanship of BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar will meet and finalize the procedures related to this. During the Telangana Welfare celebrations on June 9, financial assistance of Rs lakh will be provided to beneficiaries of BC MBC castes. Griha Lakshmi Scheme: CM KCR announced to apply the Griha Lakshmi Scheme to the eligible beneficiaries at the rate of 3,000 per constituency. The CM made it clear that the Grilahakshmi scheme will continue under the direction of the District Collectors. The CM said that the first phase i.e. 1 lakh rupees in the basement phase, another lakh rupees in the slab phase and another lakh rupees in the final phase of the construction of the house will be given, totaling three lakh rupees.

CM KCR has ordered CS Santhi Kumari to prepare specific procedures for this and send them to the collectors of the respective districts.

The CM said that 1100 beneficiaries should be selected for each constituency and the Dalit Bandhu scheme should be implemented systematically. The CM said that the sheep distribution program should also be started on the occasion of the decade celebrations and implemented in a phased manner.

The CM explained the complete details of the day-to-day activities of the Telangana State formation day celebrations for three weeks from 2nd June to 22nd June to the Collectors.

Details of the day-to-day activities of the Telangana State formation day celebrations:

2nd June - Friday – celebrations Opening Ceremony: CM KCR will pay homage at Martyrs' memorial at Gun Park, Hyderabad.

Unfurl the national Flag at BR Ambedkar Secretariat premises in Hyderabad. The Chief Minister will give a message to the state people .

3rd June – Saturday -- Telangana Farmers Day: Meeting of the farmers at Rythu Vedias in villages. Farmer's venues should be beautifully decorated with mango arches, flowers and serial bulbs. Flexi/posters should be put up in the premises to explain the achievements in the agricultural sector of the state. Including free electricity, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima etc.

Leaders of Rythu Bandhu Samitas, Sarpanchs, MPTCs, ZPTCs, Mandal Presidents, PACS Chairman, Agriculture, Horticulture, Mandal level officials and leaders should all participate in the meeting.

The State Agriculture Department prepares information materials like pamphlets, booklets, posters and sends them to the collectors. These should be distributed to every farmer.

Farmer insurance beneficiaries should be discussed in the meetings. Special programs will be organized in agricultural colleges as well.

4th June – Sunday – Safety Day

State Level and District Level Programmes:

Programs will be organised to explain the efforts, friendly approach and efficient services of the police to maintain law and order in the state.

It should be highlighted that Telangana Police has been number one in the country for the past 8 years in completing the passport verification process promptly.

Hyderabad city program

1) Patrol cars, blue colts rally on Hyderabad Necklace Road.

2) All those under the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad Police Commissionerates will participate.

3) 4 PM to 7 PM - Demonstration with police bands in front of Ambedkar statue

4) Exhibition with the theme Know your Protectors, various programs. Performances with troupes of police vigilance artists.

5) Demonstration about different skills of police. Women's safety - 33 percent reservation for women - special services of police command control center - Telangana as number 1 in strong surveillance with CCTV cameras and other things will be shown case.

Programmes in district centers:

Rally will be organized with patrol cars, blue colts, fire vehicles etc.In the evening, a meeting should be held with people, public representatives and police personnel.

5th June – Monday – Telangana Electricity Victory Day

At the constituency level, a meeting will be held with farmers, consumers, electricity employees, public representatives (with a thousand people), and the qualitative change achieved in the power sector will be explained in the meeting.

State level meeting at Rabindra Bharati in the evening. Documentary screening, book launch and speeches on the achievements of the state in the last 9 years will be held in this conference.

The Minister of Power, CMD Gen Co, Trans Co, Special CS Energy, all top officials of the Power Department, employees, industrialists and other power users will participate in this program. A booklet about the achievements in the power sector will be prepared and distributed widely.

Singareni Sambara will be held on this day, Singareni CMD will lead.

6th June – Tuesday – Telangana Industrial growth Festival

Meetings will be held in industrial and IT corridors. The progress achieved in the industrial sector will be explained in the meeting . The details of the investments to the state and the increased employment opportunities ll be explained . A meeting of aspiring entrepreneurs should be organized in T-Hub and We-Hub. .

7th June – Wednesday – Irrigation Day

The documentary made by the government on the Kaleswaram project will be screened in all the constituency centers. This documentary will be sent to all by the District Collectors. (Presented by Minister KTR at the American conference)

A meeting with 1000 people in each constituency explaining the record level progress achieved in the irrigation sector.

Farmers, MLA, other public representatives and irrigation officials should participate in this meeting.

The achievement of completing the world's largest multi-stage lift and multi-achievement Kaleswaram project in a record time of three and a half years should be prominently reported.

Similarly, completion of pending projects, Palamuru Rangareddy lift project and Sitarama project should be informed. It should be mentioned that groundwater has increased significantly due to the construction of a large number of check dams across the state. In Telangana, which has been hit by droughts, the government's efforts to green the state by providing irrigation water to around 85 lakh acres today should be greatly appreciated.

State level programme

A meeting will be held at Rabindra Bharti under the auspices of the Irrigation Department on the achievements in the Telangana irrigation sector.

8th June – Thursday – Festivities at Water Bodies in every village

A festival of water bodies will be organized at 5 pm at the village's big pond by village panchayats and irrigation department.

Farmers, fishermen, women of all sections of the village should reach the dam of the pond. Katta Maisammapuja – Pooja should be done to the water of the pond.

After that cultural programs – Bathukamma, Kolatalu – songs, Cheruvoi written by Goreti Venkanna.. Ma Uri Cheruvu and other pond songs should be heard.

June 9, Friday - Telangana Welfare Day

At the constituency level, the Assembly should organize the participation of not less than one thousand people with Asara Pinchans and Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries provided by the government.

How many Pinchans, Kalyana Lakshmi, etc. welfare schemes have been benefited in that constituency, how much funds have been spent for this and the results should be explained. Beneficiaries should talk about the benefits they have received.

State level programme

A meeting should be held at Rabindra Bharati explaining the way Telangana achieved golden age in welfare and became a compass for the country.

The details of all the welfare programs implemented in the entire state, the number of beneficiaries, the funds spent for this, etc. should be unveiled in the assembly through their respective speeches.

Honorable Ministers, officials, staff and beneficiaries of the department will participate in this.

A program of distribution of sheep to Gollakurma should be started.

Where land has been acquired in the past and where it is available, a program of distribution of house titles to the deserving poor should be started.

Initiation of one lakh rupees distribution scheme under financial incentive for various rural occupations..

June 10, Saturday - Telangana Good Governance Day - Administrative Reforms, Results

Meetings will be organized in all district centers and the benefits of making government systems more accessible to the people through administrative reforms in the state will be prominently mentioned.People, public representatives and employees will participate. A pamphlet will be prepared and distributed with the details of the newly established gram panchayats, mandals, municipalities, revenue divisions, new districts etc. in the respective districts. Reorganization of various departments will be explained.

11th June, Sunday - Telangana Literature Day

State level and district level poet meetings will be held . A state-level poetry gathering by Urdu and Telugu poets to reflect Telangana Ganga jamuni Tehjeeb in Rabindra Bharati. Cash prizes will be given to the best poets at state level .

12th June – Monday – Telangana Run

On the occasion of Telangana formation day celebrations, a Telangana Run program will be organized at 6 am in all constituency centers with youth, students, public representatives, officials, etc. Police department will organize the programme. Sports and youth services will also join. Balloons should be flown specially on this occasion.

June 13.Tuesday - Telangana Women's Welfare Day

A women's conference will be organized in every assembly constituency . Anganwadi teachers, SERP staff and others should ensure that not less than 1000 people participate in this conference. The programs taken by the government for the welfare of women and the welfare schemes being implemented should be explained in the meeting.

Pensions for beedi workers, single women, Kalyan Lakshmi, Arogya Lakshmi, KCR kit, Nutrition kit, Arogya woman, 33 percent reservation in police department, reservation in market committees, She Teams, V Hub for women, increase in maternity leave for women employees etc. Salary hike for AnganWadis, Asha workers and other women employees should be prominently mentioned. The best women employees should be honored.

All female public representatives, officers and others should participate in this meeting.

June 14 Programme...Wednesday - Telangana Health Day

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new 2000-bed hospital at Nims, Hyderabad.

At the constituency level, KCR kit, nutrition kit, CMRF beneficiaries, health department staff, students of new medical, nursing, paramedical colleges etc. should be invited and hold a meeting. In this, Telangana's remarkable progress in the field of healthcare will be explainbed. 33 Medical Colleges, Basti Dispensaries, Village Dispensaries, Eye Light, Nutrition Kits, KCR Kits, MCHs, Maternal and Child Care Services, increased infrastructure etc. should be explained.

A pamphlet should be prepared by the department and distributed throughout the state, stating the overall progress achieved in the medical field. Fruits will be distributed to patients in all government hospitals.

Best Asha Worker, Best ANM, Best Staff Nurse, Best Lab Technician, Best Doctors should be awarded. Awards should be given.

June 15 Thursday - Telangana Palle Pragathi Day

The National Flag will be hoisted in front of every Gram Panchayat. After that, the details of the funds received by the village through the village progress, the benefits to the people of the village through various welfare schemes and the details of the infrastructure built in the village should be announced. The manner in which village sanitation and greenery improved significantly be explained. Details of awards won at national level should be given.

In this meeting, the achievements of rural development and the awards won at the national level should be mentioned. Prominent mention should be made of the reduction of seasonal diseases due to improved sanitation. Mention should be made of the way in which the standard of living in rural areas has increased.

16th June - Friday - Telangana Pattana Paragathi

The national flag will be hoisted under the auspices of every corporation and municipality. After that, the details of the funds received by the town through the progress of the town, the benefit to the people of the town through various welfare schemes and the details of the infrastructure built in the town should be announced. The manner in which urban sanitation and greenery have improved significantly should be explained. Details of awards achieved in urban development at the national level should be given.

It should be mentioned about the integrated veg and non-veg markets built in different towns, construction of Vaikunthadhamas, dump yards, construction of urban forest, parks, allocation of 10 percent as green budget etc.

On – today's format, flexi should be placed in the cities with the details of the development in the urban areas, public welfare and the funds coming from the municipal department.

Make and distribute like brochures with photos.

Programs should be organized to inform about all the efforts made by the government to shape Hyderabad as a cosmopolitan city.

Skyways, flyovers, underpasses, construction of various bridges, development of ponds, development of parks, construction of metro rail, expansion, development of roads, development of canals, steps taken for development of historical places, etc. A big meeting should be held in Rabindra Bharati.

The manner in which the problem of drinking water has been solved in Hyderabad, the construction of ring main for future needs and the provision of free drinking water will be explained.

The fact that the TSB Pass Act has been brought as a compass for the country, and thus the process of building permits should be highlighted.

Prominent mention should be made of the way in which the houses constructed by the poor people were handed over by the JVs 58, 59 etc.

Ward councillors, chairmen, mayors and employees of the best municipalities and corporations should be honoured.

17th June – Saturday – Telangana Tribal Festival

Meetings in the respective tribal villages. Explain the measures taken by the government for tribal welfare.

The manner in which Tandas and Gudas have been given the status of Gram Panchayats and the reservation of STs in education and jobs has been increased by 10 percent should be prominently mentioned, fulfilling the long-standing wish of the tribals.

The construction of Banjara Bhavan and Adivasi Bhavan in Hyderabad should be highlighted. Kumrabhim Jayanthi and Sewalal Maharaj Jayanthi should be announced officially.

The manner in which the Sammakka Sarakka fair is organized as a state fair and the manner in which huge funds are being spent for it should be mentioned. The government's financial assistance to various fairs and other details should be disclosed.

A large-scale meeting with tribals at Rabindra Bharati in the city at the state level. The concerned ministers and senior officers will participate in this.

18th June - Sunday - Telangana Drinking water Festival

The success of Mission Bhagiratha will highlighted in the programme. A meeting will be held with the women of the village. The hardships faced for drinking h water in the past and the plight of people will be mentioned. Through Mission Bhagiratha, the way of supplying clean and safe water to every house by connecting taps free of charge should be explained. A meeting will be held at Ravindra Bharati at the state level.

19th June - Monday - Telangana Green Festival

A large-scale plantation program will be organized in all villages and towns across the state. Visit nurseries.

Plantation programme

A large-scale plantation program will be organized in all villages and towns across the state. Visit nurseries. Plantation program (mass plantation) will be conducted compulsorily in all government offices and schools.

A large-scale effort to increase greenery in the state under the auspices of the Forest Department will be explained. Actions taken for reforestation and results will be also explained.

20th June - Tuesday - Telangana Education Day

In all educational institutions across the state, from school to university, all gurukula schools, medical, engineering, polytechnic, ITI, forest, agriculture, horticulture, veterinary, fisheries etc. all educational institutions, special programmes will be organized . Subsequently, Telangana's achievements in the field of education should be mentioned in the assembly. 10,000 libraries and 1600 digital classrooms will be opened. Essay writing, drawing, singing competitions and other programs should be organized for children.

21st June - Wednesday -Telangana Spiritual Day

Decoration of temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship. Vedic recitation in temples, special prayers in mosques and churches. Special devotional and cultural programs in prominent fields.

Harikathas, mythological prophecies and other programs should be organized. All MLAs and public representatives must participate in these programs.

22nd June - Thursday - Commemoration of the Martyrs

A meet will be held in every village at 11 am. Pay respect to the martyrs and observe silence. Similarly, all the municipalities, Mandal Parishads, Corporations and Zilla Parishads of the state should observe two minutes of silence. 2 minutes of silence in memory of the martyrs should be observed during the prayer assembly in all the schools of the state. Be aware of their sacrifices.

In honor of the martyrs in Hyderabad, Cm KCR will start a big rally with not less than 6,000 people from Tank Bund. Ministers and MLAs should pay respects at martyrs' stupas in their respective constituencies in the morning and participate in the assembly held in Hyderabad in the evening.

As a sign of tribute to the martyrs in the Hyderabad Assembly, electric candles should be held in the hands of all the members of the assembly. The Culture Department organizes the artists' rally.

Salute to Sanitation workers

CM KCR said that the services of sanitation workers at the village and town levels are priceless and the state government will greatly honor them during the state formation day celebrations with a slogan..”.Safai Anna Niku Salamanna.”..

CM KCR said, “The sanitation workers who are sacrificing their lives for the sake of fellow human beings while keeping the environment clean are equal to Gods. The state government is committed to the welfare of the workers. CM made it clear that the reason why they are increasing their salaries is due to respect for them, even if they do not make any demand.”

The CM said that it is difficult to imagine a society without sanitation workers. The CM highlighted how great the sacrifices of the people who serve in this country are. It is the duty of all of us to respect them. He said that human society lives happily because of the people who do service. The CM said that the role of sanitation workers in the development of the country is commendable. The CM said that the best workers will be recognized during the celebrations and awards will be given to male and female workers.