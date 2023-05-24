Telangana Formation Day: KCR government plans 21-day grand celebration; check schedule here

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao | File Photo

Daily Schedule of the Telangana Formation Day Decennial Celebrations:

• June 2

CM KCR will inaugurate the " Telangana formation day decennial celebrations” . The CM will pay tributes to Telangana Martyrs at the Memorial at Gun Park in Hyderabad on June 2. Later, CM KCR will unfurl the national flag at Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana secretariat premises and deliver speech. Ministers will participate the celebrations in the districts.

• June 3

June 3 ( Saturday) will be celebrated as Telangana Farmers Day. On this occasion, State Agriculture department will organize several programmes at Rythu Vedikas. The programs includes highlight the achievements of the state's agriculture sector, free power, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes. Public representatives and officials will participate in the Community dine with all the farmers.

• June 4

"Safety Day" ( Suraksha Day) will be observed on June 4th ( Sunday). The State Police department will organise programmes to explain the efforts of the police to maintain law and order in the state, friendly police policy and the efficient services of the state police department at state and district level.

• June 5

June 5th ( Monday ) will be observed as "Telangana Vidyuttu Vijayotsavam" ( Achievements of Energy department). There will be a meeting with farmers, consumers, electricity workers and public representatives at the constituency level. The qualitative change achieved by the state in the power sector will be explained in the meetings. State level meeting will be held at Rabindra Bharati in Hyderabad. Singareni celebrations will also be held on the same day .

• June 6

"Telangana Industrial growth Festival" will be held on June 6 ( Tuesday). Meetings will be held at industrial areas and IT corridors . The progress achieved in the respective fields will be explained.

• June 7

On (Wednesday) 7th June, the State government will celebrate " Irrigation water day”. Meetings organized in each constituency to explain the progress achieved in the irrigation sector. The State Irrigation department will hold a meeting on the achievements of the Telangana irrigation sector at Rabindra Bharti. CM KCR will attend the meeting.

• June 8

On Thursday, 8th June, "Oorura Cheruvula Panduga" (celebrations at Water bodies in every village) will be organised . Cultural programmes including Batukamma, Bonalu etc will be held . Songs programme, written by other poets including Goreti Venkanna on water bodies will also be organized d. Fishermen will take out rallies and meetings on the embankments of the pond are planned. Leaders and the people join the lunch near the ponds.

• June 9

"Telangana Sankshema Sambaralu'' ( Celebrations of Welfare programmes) will be held on Friday, June 9. Meetings will be held with the beneficiaries of Asara Pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi and other welfare schemes extended by the government at the constituency level. A state level meeting at Rabindra Bharti will explain the golden age in welfare and how Telangana became a guiding force for the country.

• June 10

Telangana Good Governance day will be celebrated on June 10 ( Saturday) . Meetings will be organized in all the district head quarters and programs will be held to convey the benefits of making government systems more accessible to the people through administrative reforms in the state.

• June 11

"Telangana Literature Day" will be celebrated on June 11 ( Sunday). District level kavi Sammelanams and state level programmes at Rabindra Bharati will be held. Poetry competitions from district to state level will be organized and prizes will be given to the winners.

June 12

"Telangana Run" will be held on June 12th ( Monday) . The Telangana Run program will be organized by the state Police department at 6 am in all the constituency centers. Youth, students, public representatives, officials, etc will participate.

• June 13

"Telangana Women's Welfare Day" will be celebrated on June 13 ( Tuesday). The officials will explain the programs and welfare schemes being implemented by the government for the welfare of women. Awards will be given to the best women employees.

• June 14

Telangana Medical Day will be observed June 14 ( Wednesday ). Information and messages about the revolutionary developments in the medical and health sector in the state will be conveyed to people across the state. The health wing will explain to people the medical facilities provided to them by strengthening the medical and health department. Government will organize programmes in the constituencies. CM KCR will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of a 2000 bed super specialty hospital in NIMS, Hyderabad and for the expansion of NIMS.

• June 15

"Telangana Palle Pragati Day " will be observed on June 15 ( Thursday ). On this occasion, the government will showcase the progress achieved by Telangana villages which have become a role model for the country. Sarpanches of the best Gram Panchayats and the MPPs of the Mandals will be felicitated.

• June 16

"Telangana Pattana pragathi Day " will be celebrated on June 16 ( Friday). The programmes will explain the progress achieved by every Municipal corporation and Municipality and the benefits brought to the people through the schemes of the state government.

• June 17

"Telangana Tribal Festival" will be celebrated on June 17 (Saturday). Meetings will be held in the newly formed tribal villages. Officials will explain the measures taken by the government for tribal welfare.

• June 18

"Telangana Drinking water Festival '' will be held on June 18(Sunday). The Telangana region suffered a lot due to drinking water scarcity in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh . The transformation of Telangana into a 100 per cent drinking water supply state through Mission Bhaghirath will be explained in the programmes .

• June 19

"Telangana Green Festival" ( Haritha utsavam) will be held June 19 ( Monday). A large-scale plantation programme will be taken in all villages and towns across the state. The program will explain the efforts made to increase greenery in the state by the state Forest Department and the improvement of forest cover in the state.

• June 20

June 20 ( Tuesday) will be observed as "Telangana Education Day" . Meeting will be organized in all kinds of educational institutions across the state. It explains the achievements of Telangana in the field of education. On the same day, “Mana Ooru – Mana Badi (our village, our school) educational institutions will be opened . 10,000 libraries and 1,600 digital classrooms will also be opened on the same occasion. Essay, painting and song competitions will be organized for the students.

• June 21

"Telangana Spiritual Day" will be held on June 21 (Wednesday). Various programmes at Temples, Mosques, Churches and other religious places of worship will be held.

• June 22

On Thursday, June 22, a program of "Telangana Martyrs commemoration day” will be held. Entire Telangana villages, towns, cities and schools will pay homage to the martyrs and observe silence. Big rally will be taken out in memory of martyrs at Tank Bund and remember their sacrifices. CM KCR will inaugurate the newly constructed Martyrs Memorial in Hyderabad.

• Ministers and MLAs will pay their respects at the Martyrs memorials in their respective assembly constituencies in the morning and participate in the programme in Hyderabad in the evening.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Vemula Prashant Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Mallar Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, MLCs Madhusudanachari, Deshapati Srinivas, MLAs Jeevan Reddy, Pilot Rohit Reddy, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah, Shankar Naik, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy, Chief Adviser to Government Rajeev Sharma, Chief Adviser to CM Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to Government Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM Narsing. Rao, Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Anjani Kumar, CM Secretary Bhupal Reddy, Christiana Chongtu, I&PR Commissioner Ashok Reddy, I&PR Director Rajamouli, Government Construction Advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja, R&B ENC Ganapathi Reddy and others participated.