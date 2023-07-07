 Telangana: Fire Breaks Out In 3 Coaches Of Falaknuma Express, No Casualties; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: Fire Breaks Out In 3 Coaches Of Falaknuma Express, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

Telangana: Fire Breaks Out In 3 Coaches Of Falaknuma Express, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

All passengers had deboarded the train and no injuries were reported.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
3 coaches Of Falaknuma Express caught fire | ANI

Fire broke out in three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally on Friday (July 7), following which it was stopped. All passengers had deboarded the train and no injuries were reported.

Read Also
On Camera: Passengers Jump Off Mumbai-Bound Train Amid 'Fire' Scare In Chennai
article-image

The railway division is trying to ascertain the cause of fire. Further probe is underway.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)

Read Also
WATCH: Fire Breaks Out In Train At Odisha's Rupsa Railway Station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'I Am Better Than Your Wife': Noida Woman's Argument With Building Residents Over Dog Muzzle Goes...

'I Am Better Than Your Wife': Noida Woman's Argument With Building Residents Over Dog Muzzle Goes...

Jodhpur Woman Catches Husband With Paramour On His B'day, Jumps To Death With 2 Kids After Filming...

Jodhpur Woman Catches Husband With Paramour On His B'day, Jumps To Death With 2 Kids After Filming...

Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Youth On Train Door Hitting Passengers Of Another Moving Train With Belt

Bihar Shocker: Video Shows Youth On Train Door Hitting Passengers Of Another Moving Train With Belt

Chhattisgarh: Banarsi Village Near Raipur A Blot In The Name Of PM's Adarsh Gram

Chhattisgarh: Banarsi Village Near Raipur A Blot In The Name Of PM's Adarsh Gram

Karnataka Viral Video: Tree Suddenly Falls On Busy Road In Karkala Due To Heavy Rainfall, Biker Dies...

Karnataka Viral Video: Tree Suddenly Falls On Busy Road In Karkala Due To Heavy Rainfall, Biker Dies...