Telangana: Fire Breaks Out In 3 Coaches Of Falaknuma Express, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

Fire broke out in three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally on Friday (July 7), following which it was stopped. All passengers had deboarded the train and no injuries were reported.
The railway division is trying to ascertain the cause of fire. Further probe is underway.
(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)