Telangana: Fire Breaks Out In 3 Coaches Of Falaknuma Express, No Casualties; Visuals Surface

3 coaches Of Falaknuma Express caught fire | ANI

Fire broke out in three coaches of Falaknuma Express between Bommaipally and Pagidipally on Friday (July 7), following which it was stopped. All passengers had deboarded the train and no injuries were reported.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The railway division is trying to ascertain the cause of fire. Further probe is underway.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)