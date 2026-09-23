Telangana: Engineering Student Allegedly Forced To 'Consume Pesticide' By Former Lecturer, Dies; 2 Arrested | Representational Image

A 20-year-old engineering student in Telangana’s Peddapalli district was allegedly forced to consume pesticide by her former lecturer, who suspected her of becoming close to another man, NDTV reported. The case, which was initially treated as a suicide, was later investigated as a suspected murder, leading to the arrest of two men.

The victim, Thandra Akshitarani, was pursuing a BTech degree in mining engineering after completing a diploma. She was undergoing a short-term apprenticeship at a Singareni coal mine when the incident took place.

According to news reports, the accused allegedly attempted to make her death appear to be a suicide by making her write a note accusing another man of sexual assault.

Who Was The Telangana Engineering Student?

Akshitarani, 20, was a resident of Garrepalli village in Sultanabad mandal of Peddapalli district. After completing her diploma, she enrolled in a mining engineering course and was undertaking practical training at a Singareni coal mine.

During her diploma studies around 2022, she reportedly became close to Jetty Naveen Kumar, a contract lecturer at Singareni Collieries Polytechnic in Naspur, Mancherial district. Naveen, around 38, is from the same village as Akshitarani.

Police said their relationship later deteriorated after she moved to Hyderabad for her engineering studies and became close to another man, identified as Bommakanti Ravi Kumar, a mine overman.

What Happened On September 12?

According to the police account, Naveen allegedly developed a grudge after learning about Akshitarani’s closeness to Ravi Kumar.

On September 12, 2026, Naveen allegedly intercepted her near the FCI crossroads while she was returning home and took her away in his car.

Police allege that he forced her to write a note accusing Ravi Kumar of sexually assaulting her. He then allegedly made her consume pesticide, reportedly mixed with water.

Naveen is also accused of delaying medical assistance and using Akshitarani’s phone to contact her father, allegedly in an attempt to make the incident appear to be a suicide.

Akshitarani was admitted to a government hospital in Godavarikhani. She died during treatment on September 13.

Police Initially Treated The Case As Suicide

The case was initially registered as a suicide based on the note recovered during the investigation. However, further inquiries led police to suspect that Akshitarani had been forced to consume pesticide.

Investigators reportedly examined CCTV footage, call records and other evidence as part of the probe. The investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Naveen Kumar and Ravi Kumar around September 20 in Godavarikhani.

Police also seized a car and mobile phones in connection with the case. Naveen reportedly confessed during interrogation, according to media reports.

Two Men Arrested

Naveen Kumar is accused of forcing Akshitarani to consume pesticide and attempting to portray her death as a suicide.

Ravi Kumar, around 35, is also being investigated over allegations of a forced physical relationship and sexual assault involving the student. Police are examining his alleged role in the circumstances surrounding her death.

The allegations against both men are part of the ongoing investigation.

Probe Into Possible College Negligence

Apart from the circumstances surrounding Akshitarani’s death, investigators are also reportedly examining possible negligence by college officials.

Peddapalli Deputy Commissioner of Police B. Ram Reddy briefed the media on the case as the investigation progressed.

The case has raised questions about the circumstances leading to the student’s death, the initial classification of the incident as suicide and the allegations against the two arrested men.