 Telangana: Grieving parents cut birthday cake in symbolic tribute to late son (WATCH)
The boy, a class X student, had gone out on a shopping excursion in Asifabad town on May 18 to commemorate his special day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
In a tragic turn of events, a 16-year-old boy from Telangana's Mancherial lost his life due to cardiac arrest on his birthday on May 19.

The boy, a student of class X, had gone out on a shopping excursion in Asifabad town on May 18 to commemorate his special day. However, during the course of the day, he suddenly complained of severe chest pain and subsequently collapsed.

Teenager promptly rushed to local hospital

Swift action was taken by those present, and the teenager was promptly rushed to a nearby local hospital. However, as his condition deteriorated rapidly, it was decided to transfer him to the Mancherial government hospital in the hopes of providing more advanced medical care.

Despite the best efforts of the medical team attending to him, the young boy's condition continued to worsen. Tragically, he succumbed to his ailment while undergoing treatment at the Mancherial government hospital on May 19.

In a heart-wrenching video clip, the grieving parents were observed cutting a birthday cake, symbolically honoring their beloved son who would have celebrated his special day.

The exact cause of the cardiac arrest remains unknown, as further investigations are underway to determine the underlying factors that led to this tragic incident.

