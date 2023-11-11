Telangana Elections 2023: Puppets Of Modi! Congress' Campaign Featuring PM, KCR & Owaisi Goes Viral; Watch

Employing a distinctive and inventive strategy, the Telangana Congress has adopted a creative approach to communicate its message and take a swipe against its opponents ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound state's capital Hyderabad. Opting for an unconventional method, the party has utilised puppets to satirise the BJP, BRS, and AIMIM, symbolically presenting a political narrative that the Prime Minister is controlling the two regional parties.

Strategically placing puppets at prominent sites like Begumpet and High-tech city in Hyderabad, the Telangana Congress aims to visually depict its accusations against the BJP, BRS, and AIMIM. These meticulously crafted puppets serve as symbolic representations, portraying Prime Minister Modi holding control over Telangana Chief Minister KCR (K. Chandrashekar Rao) in one hand and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in the other.

That's some cheeky & smart ploy! The Puppet master & his tools. Owaisi & KCR! pic.twitter.com/UIM4AniJWb — Suby #ReleaseSanjivBhatt (@Subytweets) November 11, 2023

Congress has been accusing BRS, AIMIM of being 'B' party of BJP

The puppet installation conveys a crucial message, emphasising the persistent assertion of the Congress that both BRS (Bharatiya Rajyam Shakthi) and AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) are often regarded as the 'B team' of the BJP. This narrative aims to underscore the perceived cooperation or tacit understanding between the BJP and regional parties such as BRS and AIMIM, suggesting a coordinated effort that the Congress views skeptically.

Carefully positioning these puppets in notable locations such as Begumpet and High-tech city guarantees extensive visibility and influence, given that these areas serve as central hubs with significant foot traffic.

Creative campaigns run by political parties

The Telangana Congress's inventive campaign mirrors a burgeoning trend in Indian politics, where parties are increasingly adopting creative approaches to engage with voters and communicate their messages adeptly. Employing puppets not only injects a sense of novelty into the campaign but also piques public curiosity and fuels discussions, consequently amplifying the outreach and impact of the political narrative.

Earlier, during Karnataka election campaign, the Congress party initiated the PayCM campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. This campaign featured posters showcasing a QR code representing the chief minister's visage. Upon scanning the code, users were redirected to a website named "40% Sarkara." The website made claims asserting that the BJP government was imposing a 40% commission on public projects. The "40% Sarkara" reference pertained to allegations from Karnataka contractors suggesting that BJP leaders and officials demand a 40% share of the tender amount as a bribe for state-funded infrastructure projects.

