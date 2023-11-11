Telangana Elections 2023: PM Modi Consoles MRPS Chief Madiga As He Breaks Down On Stage In Hyderabad Rally; Watch

A video capturing a poignant moment from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign rally in Hyderabad on Saturday has gained widespread attention. In the video, Prime Minister Modi is observed offering solace to Manda Krishna Madiga, the chief of Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), who became visibly emotional during the public rally. The MRPS holds sway over the Madigas, a Dalit community with a historical background in leatherwork and manual scavenging.

The video depicted Madiga, seated beside PM Modi during the rally, breaking down in tears. The Prime Minister promptly embraced the Dalit leader, gently patting him on the head. Subsequently, Prime Minister Modi held Madiga's hand, providing reassurance and expressing solidarity during the emotional moment.

PM Modi's outreach to Madiga community before polls

During his address at the rally, the Prime Minister once again stressed the motto of his government 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas', saying "You have seen a lot of governments since independence. Our government’s priority is welfare of the poor and functions on Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

In his outreach to the Madiga community, PM Modi said, "Dear brothers and sisters of the Madiga community, I have not come here to ask something from you. Since independence, several political leaders and parties promised and betrayed you. As a political leader, I have come here to make amends for the sins committed by them."

As the next phase of critical state polls approaches in less than 10 days, political parties are intensifying their endeavors to sway voters.

Tagging both BRS and Congress as 'anti-Dalit', the Prime Minister said, "BRS is anti-Dalit and Congress is just like them. The BRS insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar by demanding a new constitution. Congress has the same history. Congress didn't let Baba Saheb win elections two times."

"Congress and BRS are together. They play their games behind the curtains...On one side there is Congress and BRS and on the other side is BJP. They (Congress and BRS) have the mentality to rule the people while BJP is dedicated to serving the people," PM Modi said.

" In this 10 years, Telangana govt, has only betrayed everyone including Madiga community. Congress put hurdles when Telangana was about to be formed but when, after so many sacrifices Telangana was formed, BRS leaders forgot you people and went and thanked Congress leaders. During agitation, you were promised that a Dalit person would be made the CM of Telangana but after the state's formation, KCR sat in the chair of CM by crushing the dreams of Dalit people," PM Modi went on to add.

