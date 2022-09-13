Secunderabad hotel fire kills 8, people jump off building rescued by locals

Telangana: Eight killed in massive fire in electric bike showroom in Secunderabad |

Secunderabad: Eight people were killed and several were injured when a fire broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad late on Monday night.

According to Hyderabad Police, the fire broke out at the charging unit of the electric scooter showroom on the ground floor of the building. Following this, people on the upper floors got trapped in smoke.

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire in control. Police reached the spot and evacuated people.

"The fire broke out in the electric scooter charging unit on the ground floor. Smoke overpowered the people staying on the first and second floors. The remaining people jumped from the building and were rescued by locals. They were rushed to the hospital. Fire tenders on the spot," said Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand.

Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said a probe has been initiated.

"Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened," the Minister said.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," Tweeted PM Modi.

