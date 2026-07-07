Telangana DSP Arrested In ₹300 Crore Disproportionate Assets Case; Rs 40 Lakh Cash, 2 Kg Gold Seized

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Hyderabad: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy was on Monday arrested by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau in connection with the Disproportionate Assets case registered against him after officials completed searches at multiple locations linked to him.

Reddy, who is posted with the Police Computer Services (PCS) in Hyderabad, was arrested at around 7.40 pm from his residence at Vessella Meadows in Ibrahimbagh. He is expected to be produced before the designated ACB court.

The ACB searches revealed an extensive property portfolio allegedly linked to the DSP, ranging from luxury homes and commercial properties to vast tracts of agricultural land across Telangana and Karnataka.

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Among the assets found were a villa in Vessella Meadows, Ibrahimbagh; a G+2 penthouse house and a flat in Telecom Nagar; a flat in Kranti Ceon Apartments, Gachibowli; a share in a G+5 commercial complex on Lanco Hills Road and a 3,000 sq ft commercial space near Manikonda Marrichettu Junction; two flats in Abhinanda Residency, Tellapur; open plots in Pragathi Resorts, Nagole, Patancheru and Mominpet (Vikarabad); agricultural land in Zaheerabad, Mominpet, Muchintala village, Devanahalli and Karnataka; and an investment of Rs 75 lakh in M/s Sri Raghavendra Rock Sand Minerals.

Agricultural land admeasuring 4.20 acres at Muchintala village, CC Kunta, was also found.

Cash worth Rs 3.60 lakh was found from the DSP’s residence. Another Rs 40 lakh in cash was allegedly found at the residence of one of his alleged benamidars.

Gold ornaments weighing about two kilograms and silver articles weighing around 20 kilograms were also recovered. Bank balances amounting to approximately Rs 19.91 lakh were also detected during the investigation.

The searches gathered momentum after ACB officials reportedly recovered a personal handwritten diary from Bheem Reddy.

The diary was written before he left for the Char Dham pilgrimage with his wife in May. The diary allegedly contained details of properties, investments, liabilities and the names of alleged benamidars, according to a News18 report.

The raid at 16 locations linked to the tainted officer was conducted on July 2.