A couple in Telangana's Warangal district allegedly died by suicide after struggling with mounting debts and facing humiliation over loan repayment, leaving behind a four-page suicide note addressed to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The couple also killed their pet dog, fearing it would be left without anyone to care for it after their deaths.

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The deceased were identified as Nallapogula Sanjay Kumar, 60, a private car driver, and his wife Shobha, 53, a tailor. The incident reportedly took place late on Monday night.

Couple alleges harassment over loan repayment

In their suicide note, the couple accused a woman tailor, identified as Divya Chandrika, of harassing them over a loan of Rs 50,000. They claimed to have paid Rs 750 every week as interest for nearly 11 months but faced humiliation after missing one instalment.

Final appeal to Chief Minister

The couple also mentioned being mocked by others for keeping a pet dog despite their financial difficulties. In their final appeal to the Chief Minister, they requested that their last rites be performed along with those of their pet and sought permission for organ donation.

DGP warns against debt traps

Telangana DGP CV Anand expressed grief over the incident, describing it as one of the saddest cases he had heard of recently. He also cautioned police personnel and the public against falling into debt traps, warning about financial distress caused by gaming addiction.

Police have recovered the note and launched an investigation into the deaths and the allegations of harassment.