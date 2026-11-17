'I Tried To Commit Suicide': Manish Goel Recalls 'Dark Phase' Of His Life, Reveals Why Being Called 'Professor' On Bigg Boss 20 Triggered Him | Jio Hotstar

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Manish Goel opened up about a traumatic phase of his life involving a professor. The actor revealed that being repeatedly called a "Professor" by fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer left him offended, as the word brought back painful memories from his school days. He got emotional while recalling the incident and said, "It's very heavy for me."

After Qazi repeatedly addressed him as Professor, Manish later explained his reaction to Kanika Mann, Gullu and Love Gill. Recalling his school days, the actor said, "There is something that happened during my 8th, 9th and 10th standard."

Dr. Manish Goel reporting to yall😔 #QaziTouqeer #Biggboss20 https://t.co/J3qRufSnyb — Samra (@mildlyysedated) November 17, 2026

Gullu appeared to understand what Manish was hinting at and encouraged him not to share anything if he was uncomfortable. He also asked whether Manish had ever spoken about the incident to anyone. The actor replied, "My mom knows, Poonam (his wife) knows." Recalling the difficult period, Manish revealed that he was just 12 years old when he went through what he described as a "dark phase" of his life.

Summing up the painful experience, Manish made a heartbreaking confession, saying, "If I had to sum it up in one word, 'I tried to commit suicide.'"

Manish's family has also stood firmly by him amid his ongoing feud with Qazi Touqeer on Bigg Boss 20. His wife, Poonam Narula Goel, took to Instagram to defend him, alleging that Qazi had repeatedly mocked and age-shamed her husband by calling him names like "Gyani Baba" and "Professor". Explaining why the remark upset Manish, she wrote, "That is the real reason behind Manish's reaction to the word 'Professor'." She further urged viewers, "You may love Qazi, but don't be so blinded by that support that you ignore the other side." Reaffirming her family's support, she added, "We will always stand by each other as a family."

Manish's son, Aryaveer Goel, had also previously come out in his father's defence amid the controversy surrounding Qazi's inappropriate touching allegation. Slamming the singer's actions, Aryaveer wrote, "What happened yesterday crossed a line." He also hit back at trolls questioning his father's character and maintained that he would always stand by him.

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