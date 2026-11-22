A fresh political row has erupted within the Telangana Congress after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's 'mad dogs' jibe at party dissenters drew a strong rebuttal from Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy.

Responding to the Chief Minister's remarks on Friday, Raj Gopal Reddy cautioned leaders holding important positions against making public statements that undermine the dignity of their offices. He also accused those in power of becoming arrogant and warned that corruption and neglect of public concerns would invite accountability.

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Revanth Reddy's 'Mad Dogs' Jibe Triggers Row

The controversy began on Thursday when Revanth Reddy, addressing a public meeting in Siddipet, took an apparent dig at Congress leaders criticising his government. Without naming anyone, he said some party members were praising the government's performance privately but targeting it publicly. He compared such leaders to people bitten by 'mad dogs' and said Congress workers would take them to Erragadda, a mental health facility in Hyderabad.

The remarks were apparently aimed at Raj Gopal Reddy and another Congress MLA, Anirudh Reddy, who have recently questioned the government's functioning.

Raj Gopal Reddy Accuses Those In Power Of Arrogance

Taking to X, Raj Gopal Reddy said people would not appreciate leaders acting arbitrarily under the influence of power. He alleged that those occupying positions of authority could not escape accountability if they indulged in corruption and ignored public needs.

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Invoking Lord Ayyappa, he also urged senior leaders to govern with honesty and fulfil their promises.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA challenged the Chief Minister to clarify whether his government was free from corruption. His latest remarks follow his allegations of discrimination in the allocation of development funds, targeting Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

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