Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao may contest for more segments in upcoming bypolls to divert opposition's attention: Experts

HYDERABAD: Chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao may throw the by election ring on some more segments of Telangana as a strategic step to divert the attention of public from the Huzurabad segment. He may direct the defected leaders from Congress to take to election again in order to prove their mettle and in a bid to diversify the election mode from single segment to many seats.

It may be recalled that the Huzurabad by election was announced along with the bypolls of Bengal and Odisha on account of the COVID-19 second wave repercussions. Present BJP leader and former minister Eetela Rajender and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party are vying seriously to show their supremacy and a hectic electioneering is on for the past one odd month in the 110 odd village and urban parts of the North Telangana segment located in Karimnagar district.

Talk is that the TRS took it as a major challenge and floated populist scheme like Dalit Bandhu to retain the seat from the formidable opponent Eetela Rajender who was sacked on account of alleged Land grabbing.

The BJP and TRS exchanged quite a few verbal attacks on each others before the chief minister KCR went to Delhi on a party related mission.

In the subsequent period the Chief minister met the Prime minister Modi and Home minister Amit Shah in the national capital. During this period only the election schedule was announced for the bypolls excluding Huzurabad for due to COVID-19 restrictions. However political analysts feel it as a strategic move of Chief minister to prevail upon the national leaders of BJP during his visit. They cited the clout enjoyed by the chief minister with the Prime minister and Amit Shah and added that a deferment of poll in Huzurabad would certainly dampen the spirit of Eetela team.

At the same time the political pandits opine that the TRS supremo may even try for a new gambit of throwing ring on some more segments in order to divert the attention of the parties. He may direct the defecting Congress MLAs of certain districts to renew their fate in by elections.

"Since the general election is two years from now this gambit may be tested by the CM who is known for his election strategies", an analyst from Osmania University said.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 06:10 PM IST