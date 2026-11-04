Telangana: BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy Condemns Assault On 2 Women In Almasguda Over Alleged Religious Conversion, Demands Police Action

Telangana: BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy Condemns Assault On Two Women In Almasguda Over Alleged Religious Conversion, Demands Police Action | X

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday condemned the alleged assault on two women in Almasguda area of Ranga Reddy district and urged the Telangana Police to identify those responsible and take legal action against them.

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The incident reportedly took place in Almasguda, under the limits of Meerpet Police Station in Hyderabad, where locals allegedly caught two women who were preaching Christianity among schoolgirls and attempting religious conversion.

As per the information, locals confronted the two women and questioned them over the alleged religious conversion activities before allegedly assaulting them. The entire incident was captured on a mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Sabitha Indra Reddy took to her X handle and expressed distress over the alleged attack, stating that any objections concerning religious freedom should be addressed through legal channels rather than physical violence.

In her post, she said, "It is very distressing to see the video of a man brutally attacking two women in the Almasguda area of Rangareddy district. It is deeply distressing to watch the video of a man carrying out a brutal assault on two women in the Almasguda area of ​​Ranga Reddy district."

She further said, "If anyone has objections regarding matters of religious freedom, they should raise them through legal channels; resorting to physical violence against women is, under no circumstances, justifiable."

Calling for immediate police intervention, the BRS MLA added, "The Telangana Police must respond immediately to this incident, identify the perpetrators, and take legal action against them. They must also ensure the safety of the victims and provide them with justice. We strongly condemn these attacks on women."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)