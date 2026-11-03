NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Alleged Trafficking & Sale Of Minor Girls From MP’s Border Districts & Rajasthan To Maharashtra |

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a large number of minor girl children are being sold for Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh by their parents to middlemen in several districts along the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Subsequently, these small girls are trafficked by middlemen with the help of false documents showing them as their adopted children. On gaining adulthood, they are sold for Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh in different cities of Maharashtra for sex trade after changing their personal details to hide their identities.

NHRC, India takes suo motu cognizance of the reported sale and trafficking of girl children from border districts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to cities in Maharashtra. May like to refer to the press release at: https://t.co/oRqqXxlNw1 @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News @airnewsalerts https://t.co/O0HRfCIG5q — NHRC India (@India_NHRC) November 3, 2026

NHRC Seeks Reports From Three States

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victim girl children. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

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Media Report Highlights Child Trafficking Cases

According to the media report, carried on 30th October 2026, parents sell their girl child due to poverty and other reasons. The media report has quoted four specific cases of such trafficked girls.