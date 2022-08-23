Telangana: BJP MLA Raja Singh booked for remarks on Prophet Muhammad; state police on alert

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh was booked for his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad. He has been booked under Sections 295 (A), 153 (A) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said DCP South Zone, Hyderabad, P Sai Chaitanya.
Singh was booked following a protest outside DCP's office last night demanding action against him.
According to a report, protests had erupted across many parts including outside Police Commissioner CV Anand’s office at midnight on Monday and the foilowing morning.
The report also stated that Telangana police is on high alert and have deployed police near Singh's residence, IT Minister KT Rama Rao's residence and other places to prevent untoward incidents.
Singh had released a video in which he was allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prophet. The report stated that he apparently reiterated a few things that suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had said on a television debate which snowballed into an international row.
Raja Singh had recently attempted to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad.
