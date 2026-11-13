Telangana: Army Truck Overturns, Crashes Into Tree During Training Exercise; 8 Personnel Injured

Eight Indian Army personnel were injured after a military truck overturned and crashed into a roadside tree during a driver-training exercise in Telangana's Rangareddy district on Friday, November 13.

The accident took place in the Allawada area of Chevella mandal, around 50 km from Hyderabad, when the truck was travelling from the Golconda Army Camp towards Shabad town. Around 14 Army personnel were reportedly travelling in the vehicle when the accident occurred.

According to police, the injured personnel were shifted to the Army Hospital in Golconda for treatment. No fatalities have been reported so far.

Army Truck Overturns After Hitting Road Divider

According to reports, the military truck left the Golconda Army Camp at around 6:30 am as part of a driver-training exercise.

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Chevella Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Kishan said a trainee was driving the vehicle when it reportedly hit a road median in the Allawada area. The driver subsequently lost control, causing the truck to overturn multiple times before crashing into a roadside tree.

Police described the incident as a self-accident and said no external factors were involved. The vehicle was travelling towards Shabad as part of the scheduled training exercise.

8 Army Personnel Injured, Shifted To Golconda Hospital

Eight personnel sustained injuries in the accident, while the remaining occupants reportedly escaped unhurt.

The injured soldiers were taken to the Army Hospital in Golconda for medical treatment. The Army arranged their transportation from the accident site.

While initial reports from some outlets put the number of injured at seven, subsequent reports citing police officials, including The Times of India, said eight personnel were injured.

Further details about the condition of the injured soldiers were awaited at the time of reporting.

Police Reach Spot, Further Investigation Underway

Local police reached the accident site following the incident and assisted with the response. According to initial reports, no formal complaint had been lodged by the Army authorities at the time.

Police said the incident was being treated as a training-related road accident. Further details regarding the exact circumstances leading to the driver losing control of the vehicle are awaited.

No deaths have been reported in the incident.

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