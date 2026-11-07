Telangana Student Missing In US: 23-Year-Old Sreeja Reddy Koya Goes Missing In Boston, Minister Seeks MEA Intervention

A 23-year-old student from Telangana, Sreeja Reddy Koya, pursuing her master's degree at the University of Massachusetts Boston (UMass Boston), has been missing in Boston, United States, since the night of November 2, 2026. Her disappearance has triggered a search operation by Boston Police, while Indian authorities and the Telangana government have stepped in to coordinate efforts to trace her.

Sreeja, who hails from Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal mandal of Nalgonda district, had moved to the US around a year to a year-and-a-half ago for higher studies. She was also reportedly working part-time and living with other Telugu students in the Dorchester area of Boston, near Edison Green.

Sreeja Reddy Koya Last Seen Going For A Walk, Phone Switched Off

According to reports, Sreeja left her residence at around 9:45 pm on November 2 after returning from college. She reportedly went out for a walk and did not return.

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Her mobile phone has remained switched off since her disappearance. Reports also indicate that the last known location of her phone was traced to an area near a beach.

Some accounts state that patrol officers later spotted a woman matching her description walking barefoot. Authorities have also indicated that she may be experiencing a mental health crisis, prompting concerns about her safety.

Boston Police Issue Missing Person Alert, Public Asked To Share Information

Sreeja's friends reported her missing to the Boston Police Department on November 3. The department subsequently issued a missing-person alert on November 4 and launched efforts to trace her whereabouts.

According to the police alert, Sreeja is an Indian woman approximately 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue or grey jeans. Some reports also indicate that she may have been barefoot.

Authorities believe she may frequent the Carson Beach and Harbor Point areas. The police have appealed to members of the public to share any information that could help locate her.

UMass Boston has also issued an appeal seeking assistance in tracing the missing student.

Telangana Minister Seeks MEA, Indian Embassy Intervention

Meanwhile, Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has expressed concern over Sreeja's disappearance and urged authorities to intensify search efforts.

The minister, who represents Nalgonda, has reportedly contacted the Consulate General of India in Boston, the Indian Embassy in the US and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), seeking urgent intervention.

He has also reached out to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Boston Police and Telugu community organisations, including the Telugu Association of North America (TANA), to coordinate efforts to trace the student.

Representatives of TANA are reportedly assisting with the search and coordination, while the minister's office is monitoring developments.

Family Anxiously Awaits Updates As Search Continues

Sreeja's parents, Koyya Yadagiri Reddy and Roopa, are anxiously awaiting information about their daughter as search efforts continue.

As of Saturday, November 7, she remains missing, with Boston Police and Indian authorities coordinating efforts to establish her whereabouts.

Anyone with information about Sreeja's whereabouts has been urged to contact emergency services at 911 or Boston Police District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-4335.