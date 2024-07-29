Telangana: 38-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault On Daughter; Case Registered Under POCSO Act | Representational Image

Nirmal (Telangana), July 29: A 38-year-old man was arrested in Telangana's Nirmal for allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter, said the police.

According to the police, Sanjeev was previously convicted of murdering his second wife and was released from jail five months ago. After his release, he started living with his first wife and two children in Gundampalli village, Dilawarpur mandal of Nirmal district.

"The accused started having incestuous thoughts about his daughter and tried to rape her on July 19. When the daughter resisted, he threatened to kill her and her mother if she revealed the incident to anyone," Janaki Sharmila, Superintendent of Police, Nirmal district, said in a press release.

The daughter, however, confided in her mother and brother, and they approached the police. A case was registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, the press release said.

The police used modern technology to track down the accused, who was hiding in Pune, and arrested him at Basara on July 28. He was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.