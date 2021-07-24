Telangana: 3 crore saplings planted to mark minister K. T. Rama Rao's birthday

HYDERABAD: In what is regarded a major achievement to mark the birthday celebrations of the Municipal administration and Urban development minister of Telangana state KT Rama Rao, a total of 3.3 crore saplings were planted to accomplish the fete on Saturday.

The call for planting saplings was given by his brother and green India Challenge organiser MP J. Santhosh Kumar and this fete was performed to achieve greenery in all places of the state.

Villages in the state planted about 2.5 crore saplings, while in Hyderabad a total of ten lakh saplings were planted. In the 142 municipalities spread across the state, a total of 25 lakh saplings were planted to mark the birthday celebrations.