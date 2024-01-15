 Telangana: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In As Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times While Overtaking Bus In Siddipet District; Horrific Accident Caught On Camera
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In As Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times While Overtaking Bus In Siddipet District; Horrific Accident Caught On Camera

Telangana: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In As Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times While Overtaking Bus In Siddipet District; Horrific Accident Caught On Camera

All occupants of the car were reportedly returning to Sundaragiri village of Chigurumamidi Mandal.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab

In a horrifying accident in Siddipet district of Telangana, a speeding car flipped multiple times, killing one minor and injuring three others. The entire accident that happened on Sunday afternoon was caught on camera.

The accident's video, which was circulated on social media on Monday, showed a red Wagon R hurtling down Husnabad-Karimnagar road at high speed to overtake a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus. After losing control, the car flipped three times before coming to a standstill.

Watch the video below

Read Also
Karnataka: Speeding Car Hits Woman Before Ramming Into Van In Belthangady, Horrific Accident Caught...
article-image

A couple of occupants were thrown out of the window during the accident. All the occupants, including the driver were minors, according to local reports. The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Yashwant. The three other occupants, who have been identified as Ajay, Akhil and Venkatesh, were rushed to the government hospital with serious injuries. All were reportedly returning to Sundaragiri village of Chigurumamidi Mandal.

Sub-Inspector Thota Mahesh reportedly said that a case was registered and an investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'One Vehicle One FASTag' Initiative Launched By NHAI; FASTags With Incomplete KYC To Be Deactivated...

'One Vehicle One FASTag' Initiative Launched By NHAI; FASTags With Incomplete KYC To Be Deactivated...

UP: Uber Launches EV Auto Rickshaw Services In Ayodhya Days Before Ram Temple Event

UP: Uber Launches EV Auto Rickshaw Services In Ayodhya Days Before Ram Temple Event

Leh Man Held For Plugging Electric Kettle Into Train's Mobile Charging Point

Leh Man Held For Plugging Electric Kettle Into Train's Mobile Charging Point

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Boy Gored To Death By Stray Bull While Protecting Family's Crop Field...

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Boy Gored To Death By Stray Bull While Protecting Family's Crop Field...

Telangana: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In As Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times While Overtaking Bus In...

Telangana: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In As Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times While Overtaking Bus In...