Telangana: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In As Speeding Car Flips Multiple Times While Overtaking Bus In Siddipet District; Horrific Accident Caught On Camera

Screengrab

In a horrifying accident in Siddipet district of Telangana, a speeding car flipped multiple times, killing one minor and injuring three others. The entire accident that happened on Sunday afternoon was caught on camera.

The accident's video, which was circulated on social media on Monday, showed a red Wagon R hurtling down Husnabad-Karimnagar road at high speed to overtake a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus. After losing control, the car flipped three times before coming to a standstill.

Watch the video below

A couple of occupants were thrown out of the window during the accident. All the occupants, including the driver were minors, according to local reports. The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Yashwant. The three other occupants, who have been identified as Ajay, Akhil and Venkatesh, were rushed to the government hospital with serious injuries. All were reportedly returning to Sundaragiri village of Chigurumamidi Mandal.

Sub-Inspector Thota Mahesh reportedly said that a case was registered and an investigation is underway.